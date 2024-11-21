What to expect from Sinulog Festival 2025

THE Sinulog Festival 2025 is set to be a grand celebration, with 12 out-of-town contingents and 14 from Cebu City already confirmed for the event.

According to Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella, the festival will also feature contingents from various regions of the Philippines, while awaiting confirmation from Cebu Province after receiving approval from Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Participating contingents

As of October 22, 2024, a total of 19 confirmed contingents have signed up for the festival, including:

3 contingents from Luzon: Tabaco College (Albay), Antipolo Maytime Festival winner, and a group from Sorsogon.

3 from the Visayas: Municipalities of Abuyog, Javier, and Alangalang from Leyte.

1 from Mindanao: Del Carmen from Siargao.

11 from Cebu City: Including groups like Guadalupe Banauan Cultural Group, Apas, San Nicolas, Banilad, Labangon, and more.

1 from Cebu Province: Barangay Biga, Toledo City.

Additionally, more than 10 other contingents have shown interest but have yet to confirm their participation. Labella mentioned that some are still in the preparation phase and have not officially registered.

Increased subsidies and prizes

In a bid to further incentivize participation, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced increased subsidies for the 2025 festival.

Out-of-town contingents will receive P1.5 million, a significant increase from the previous P800,000.

Cebu City and Cebu Province contingents will each receive P1 million, up from P700,000 in 2024.

Prizes for the puppeteers and higantes (giant figures) will also see a boost:

1st place: From P75,000 to P100,000

2nd place: From P50,000 to P75,000

3rd place: From P30,000 to P50,000

Sinulog 2025: What to expect

Labella emphasized that preparations for Sinulog 2025 are still ongoing, with regular meetings between the SFI and the Cebu City Government to plan for the event.

While specific details have not yet been revealed, he hinted at the importance of the Sinulog-based and Free Interpretation categories in the festival’s dance competition.

He expressed hopes that the veneration in the Sinulog-based category and the storyline interpretation for the Free Interpretation category would be executed with high aesthetic and production value, particularly focusing on the body movements integral to the Sinulog dance form.

Subsidy and prize updates

In addition to the increased subsidies, registration fees for puppeteers and higantes will be waived for the first time in Sinulog history.

Participants in these categories typically pay a P1,000 registration fee, but the fee will be removed in 2025.

For the dancing contingents, the grand prize remains at P3 million, with additional prizes for second, third, fourth, and fifth places.

The venue and marketing

The Cebu City Sports Center will serve as the venue for Sinulog 2025, following its use for previous editions in 2023 and 2024.

Mayor Garcia expressed confidence that the shift back to this venue would attract more participants. He is optimistic that social media marketing efforts will increase awareness and participation in the festival.

Theme and final details

The original theme of Sinulog, “One Beat, One Dance, One Vision,” will also be revived for the 2025 celebration.

The festival will take place on January 19, 2025, the third Sunday of the month, continuing the tradition of a spectacular and spiritually significant event for Cebu and the rest of the Philippines.

With confirmed participants, increased support for contingents, and ongoing preparations, Sinulog Festival 2025 is shaping up to be another memorable and grand celebration. (SunStar Cebu)