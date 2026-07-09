What “Toy Story” reminds us 3 decades later

“Toy Story” first premiered in 1995, introducing a groundbreaking story built on a simple yet imaginative question: What if our toys had lives of their own?

Three decades later, “Toy Story” returned to Philippine cinemas on June 17, 2026, bringing audiences back to a world where toys come to life whenever humans are not watching.

More than just an animated film, it has grown into one of the most beloved and enduring animated films of all time. Over the years, it has since expanded into five films; each bringing audiences back to the diverse adventures of Andy’s beloved toys.

“Toy Story” first appeared in an era when traditional toys are valued more than just mere objects. They were childhood treasures. For many children, even the simplest toy brings endless joy, it becomes their companion and their gateway to their countless imaginary worlds.

As time went by, the film’s characters, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of Andy’s valued toys accompanied generations of viewers through childhood and beyond. In its newest chapter, the story continues once again as a reminder of how much time has passed by. The toys face different challenges, as the growing influence of technology is crashing children’s usual playtime.

There was once a time when our biggest responsibility was deciding which toy to play next. Moments when toys are more than objects, they become companions as we build imaginary worlds that all silently witnessed our childhood.

Then, almost without noticing, we grew up. Toys slowly disappeared from the picture. These toys are slowly fading behind the light. The world has also changed.

This quiet realization is what makes the recent release, “Toy Story 5” thoroughly resonate deeply, it reflects the reality. Beyond another adventure filled with laughter and emotion, the film reminds us that growing up means changing, but it does not mean leaving everything behind.

In the film, Jessie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the toys continue their adventure alongside Bonnie, a child who struggled to find friends as she played with her toys; however, she found company with modern technology such as tablets. In many ways, the film reflects how childhood itself continues to evolve. It is a portrayal of how change is the only constant in this world.

The return of “Toy Story” in its fifth chapter shows how toys and play have evolved in a world increasingly shaped by technology. Childhood itself has changed. In this digital era, playtime now shares space with technology such as video games. Hence, the film does not simply ask us whether toys still matter.

Even amid the existence of technology which is now gradually shaping childhoods, some things remain remarkably familiar and nostalgic. Perhaps we do not need to pick one over the other. Traditional toys over technology. They do not have to compete for space. Both have a place in the story of growing up.

After five films, “Toy Story” has become more than a story about toys. It has become a story about growing up, letting go, and remembering the moments that once made childhood feel limitless. In its fifth chapter, amidst the rise of technology shaping modern childhoods, some things just remain remarkably timeless.

Watching “Toy Story 5” is not only about seeing familiar characters return. Maybe that is why the film continues to matter. The film does not simply ask us to revisit childhood. Instead, it reminds us of the moments that shaped us before and between the growing influence of technology. (Giane Kate Pilapil)