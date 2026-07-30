What we know about ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’

Fourteen years after “The Legend of Korra” concluded, the Avatar universe is finally expanding with a brand-new series. Titled “Avatar: Seven Havens,” the latest installment in the beloved franchise is set to introduce fans to a new Avatar while exploring a world unlike anything seen in the previous series.

Here’s everything we know so far:

It premieres

this October

“Avatar: Seven Havens” is set to debut on October 9 exclusively on Paramount+. In a departure from the weekly release format of its predecessors, all 26 episodes of the first season will be available to stream on the same day, allowing fans to binge-watch the series from start to finish.

Meet the next Avatar

The series takes place after the events of “The Legend of Korra” and follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she is the next Avatar after Korra.

According to the official synopsis, Pavi lives in a world transformed by a devastating cataclysm. Rather than being celebrated as a symbol of hope, the Avatar is now viewed with suspicion and fear, forcing Pavi to navigate a dangerous new reality while uncovering the truth behind the disaster that reshaped the world.

A darker chapter in

the Avatar universe

While “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra” explored political conflicts and the balance between tradition and progress, Seven Havens appears to raise the stakes even further. The post-cataclysmic setting suggests a fractured world where the Avatar’s role has fundamentally changed, offering a fresh direction for the franchise while retaining its core themes of balance, identity and resilience.

Expect more

world-building

One of the defining features of the Avatar franchise has always been its rich world-building, from distinct bending cultures to carefully crafted writing systems and languages inspired by real-world civilizations.

The early preview suggests Seven Havens will continue expanding the universe’s lore, introducing new cultures, locations and possibly even new linguistic elements as Pavi explores a world rebuilt after catastrophe. While creators have yet to reveal the full extent of these additions, fans can expect the same level of detail that made the franchise’s fictional world feel immersive and lived-in.

A new era begins

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original Avatar franchise has remained one of animation’s most enduring properties more than two decades after Avatar: The Last Airbender first aired. With a new Avatar, a transformed world and an entire season dropping at once, “Avatar: Seven Havens” marks the beginning of a new chapter, one longtime fans have been waiting years to see. S