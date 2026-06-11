What you actually need to know about Philippine Independence - and why Cebu's story matters

Every year on June 12, the country erupts in a familiar sea of red, white and blue. Yet, for many youth of today, the holiday has transformed into something far more mundane, a welcome excuse to sleep in or catch up on rest.

True freedom is not a static event trapped in a textbook. It is a living inheritance shaped by geopolitical maneuvers, profound regional differences and an ongoing battle against cultural amnesia. To uncover the deep-seated complexities of our history, we brought together the insights of two local academic leaders: Prof. Giovanni Pierro Malitao, Jr., Department Chair of Social Sciences and Philosophy at the University of San Jose-Recoletos, and college instructor Ryan Dave Ryla.

Here is what you actually need to know to look past the surface this Independence Day.

The June 12 shift was curing a geopolitical bypass

For nearly two decades after World War II, Filipinos celebrated Independence Day on July 4, matching America’s holiday to mark the 1946 Treaty of Manila. That changed in 1962 when President Diosdado Macapagal shifted it to June 12 — the day General Emilio Aguinaldo declared independence in 1898.

This was a necessary correction of a historic bypass. By the late 19th century, Filipino revolutionaries had effectively defeated the Spanish Empire on the ground. However, the proud European empire could not stomach the humiliation of publicly surrendering to native Indios. Prof. Malitao pointed out that the shift to June 12 was a direct response to this hidden transaction, explaining that to get away with the humiliation of being told, ‘‘Indios defeated you,’’ the Spanish Empire entered into a backroom agreement with the Americans to simply sell the Philippines instead.

Through the 1898 Treaty of Paris, Spain sold the Philippines, Guam, and Cuba, while ceding Puerto Rico for 20 million US dollars. Despite desperate attempts by Filipino diplomats to be represented at the negotiating table, they were barred from the room. Celebrating June 12 honors the victory achieved on the soil before a foreign transaction signed the islands over to a new master.

Cebu’s true liberation day is December 24

Mainstream history often views the revolution through a heavily Manila-centric lens, assuming the entire archipelago rebelled simultaneously. Prof. Malitao emphasizes that we cannot treat our past as a single, uniform story, reminding us that ‘‘Our Philippine history is not only one history but many histories depending on the experiences of the people in a particular area in the Philippines.’’

A major misconception regular Cebuanos have is that Cebu achieved its freedom on June 12, 1898. Instructor Ryla sheds light on this overlooked milestone:

‘‘I would like to clear up that Cebu actually made itself independent not on June 12, 1898, but on December 24, 1898, when the forces of the Revolution under General Arcadio Maxilom liberated the city of Cebu from Spanish rule and established a provisional government that made the town Pardo its headquarters,’’ Ryla shared. ‘‘This should be central to how our history in Cebu is taught to the Youth.’’

As Ryla noted, we have to remember this crucial detail as part of our heritage as Bisdak, because ‘‘In doing so we further enrich discussions of the Declaration of Independence as an aspiration our people continually strived for.’’

History is alive in our changing local spaces

Bridging the gap between centuries-old events and a modern student sleeping in is the ultimate challenge of teaching history. Ryla said that ‘‘grabbing their attention on history has always been the great challenge of teaching history,’’ His solution, however, is beautifully practical:

‘‘What I usually do is tell them a story about the place they are familiar with around the city. Usually I start with a plaza (the case of Carbon) or with a building still standing today and visualize for them what it was in the past and how it came to be what it is today,’’ Ryla said. ‘‘People relate to places and stories about it. History interests people when it hits close to them,’’

When we walk through Cebu, we are walking through living layers of time where old, weathered heritage structures sit directly next to bustling modern spaces. Ryla traces this continuity in the very fabric of our streets, pointing out how horse-drawn calezas used to be everywhere but now are only found around Leon Kilat Street, and how the fountain of Fuente Osmeña used to have clean, drinkable water in its early days.

Witnessing this urban transition evokes a profound mix of emotions. While it is satisfying to see Cebu grow into a booming modern hub, the fast-paced urbanization has also brought severe challenges. Ryla expressed a deep anxiety shared by many residents: ‘‘I am alarmed by the numerous problems that urbanization and development has wrought: floods, traffic congestion, gentrification and the loss of heritage spaces and open public spaces,’’ Ryla said. ‘‘It feels as if both the past and present of Cebu is a mixed bag of things not fully under control by the people of Cebu as stakeholders.’’

Yet, by looking closely at these changing spaces, we remind ourselves that history actively unfolds in our communities. Through intentional storytelling, we realize that everyday Cebuanos have heroes among their own families and communities, especially those who fought in crucial times like the Pacific War during World War II or during the Revolution. History can be told locally because it is alive right in the community.

Guarding history against digital weaponization

As we move further into the digital age, the battleground for our independence has migrated from dusty fields to algorithmic timelines. In an era deeply polarized by social media, history is frequently weaponized into a subjective tool for political machineries.

Prof. Malitao warns against this modern distortion, noting that ‘‘history has become a subjective weapon used in political machineries,’’ and that this is something people must let go of if they want to truly appreciate the true essence of historical facts.

Public memory shifts like quicksand depending on current political alliances; historical eras are suddenly romanticized, denied or demonized to suit contemporary convenience. True intellectual independence requires us to develop a fierce objectivity, insulating historical facts from these shifting political tides.

True freedom lives in our unique expression

Despite the modern threat of polarization, the independent spirit of the Filipino is still incredibly vibrant. Ryla firmly believes that the spirit of Filipino independence is very much alive in the freedom of expression our youth enjoy in many parts of their lives. Cebu boasts a thriving, independent grassroots art scene and a political freedom that, as Ryla said, ‘‘the ilustrados and common people of Rizal’s time can only dream of possessing.’’

Prof. Malitao echoes this sentiment, viewing this cultural awakening as the ultimate marker of sovereignty: ‘‘True independence is seen in the genuine expression of our Filipino culture,’’ Prof. Malitao said. ‘‘This is a testament of how we practice our true freedom to become our own identity.’’

Lastly, the modern definition of freedom means dismantling a homogenous, Western-centric mindset that quietly dictates what we should listen to, wear or admire. By unearthing our local history, taking pride in Cebu’s unique timeline of liberation and fiercely protecting our creative spaces, we practice true self-determination.

June 12 should serve as an annual reminder that our freedom remains incomplete until we look at our past objectively, honor our regional truths and courageously define ourselves on our own terms.