What you need to know about raps filed vs mayor, others over Rosell’s arrest

ON NOVEMBER 20, 2024, Collin Rosell, the former Cebu City administrator, filed multiple complaints against Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, along with other city officials, over his arbitrary detention and what he described as an unlawful arrest two weeks prior.

The complaints, which were submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas, cover a range of charges, including child abuse, physical injuries, and grave misconduct, among others.

Respondents

The individuals named in the complaint include:

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia

Acting City Administrator Kristine Joyce Batucan

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Antonietto Cañete

Police Station 3 Chief Major John Lynbert Castigador Yango

City Legal Office (CLO) head Santiago Ortiz Jr.

Rosell also accused these officials of grave abuse of authority and other violations, and has asked for damages, as well as a preventive suspension of the officials involved.

The incident: Rosell’s arrest

On November 8, 2024, Rosell was arrested by CCPO personnel led by Cañete following a complaint of usurpation of authority and resisting arrest.

The arrest took place at the office of former mayor Michael Rama at Cebu City Hall. Rosell was detained at Police Station 3 overnight, and was released on bail the following day.

The allegations

Rosell detailed his reasons for including a violation of the Anti-Child Abuse Act in his complaint.

He said the confiscation of his personal belongings during the arrest -- including credit cards, his smartphone, laptop, passport, and identification documents -- disrupted his ability to work and earn a livelihood.

Rosell further explained that these items were crucial for his work, and after his release, he demanded their return from the CCPO, but was told the items were at City Hall and could not be released for unspecified reasons.

During Rosell’s arrest, his gadgets that were left inside Rama’s office were visible through the office’s glass door. The office had been padlocked by the incumbent administration.

Rosell expressed concern about the effect the incident had on his family, as he is the primary provider for his three children and six nieces and nephews.

Questioning the legality of the arrest

Rosell raised questions about the legality of his arrest, pointing out that no arrest warrant had been issued against him.

He also questioned whether the complaint had been properly filed with the prosecutor’s office before the warrantless arrest.

Rosell’s camp posted bail on the grounds that his right to freedom was violated in the absence of a formal complaint. He was fined P30,000 for usurpation of authority and P3,000 for resistance and disobedience.

Alleged arbitrary detention

Rosell alleged that the delayed filing of the case -- specifically by the arresting officer Cañete -- was intentional, calling it a case of arbitrary detention.

He noted that prosecutors were available on the day of the arrest, yet no case was filed, leading him to believe the delay was deliberate.

The dismissal order controversy

Rosell and lawyer Mikel Rama (son of former mayor Rama) also addressed the dismissal and disqualification order from the Ombudsman against former mayor Michael Rama, stating that the order had not been served.

They questioned the legitimacy of Mayor Garcia’s accession to the mayoral post through a memorandum order from Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) 7 Director Leocadio Trovela.

The Ramas said the dismissal order had not been properly communicated to them, raising doubts about the process. They also argued that important documents, like the proof of service for the dismissal order and the authorization from the DILG, were never provided.

What happened with the dismissal order?

While it was confirmed that the Ombudsman’s dismissal order was served on October 5, 2024, Mikel Rama questioned why no Ombudsman representative or sheriff had arrived at the family’s residence to serve the order, as had happened with previous communications regarding the nepotism charges. He noted that it was the CLO and CCPO personnel who had attempted to serve the order at City Hall without proper verification.

The Ramas also said that the DILG had not been involved in the proper implementation of the Ombudsman’s order, citing responses from the DILG Central Office that indicated they were not “privy” to the order’s execution.

Ongoing developments

The controversy over the dismissal and accession continues, with Rosell and Mikel Rama maintaining that Michael Rama is still the elected mayor of Cebu City.

Mikel Rama said his father would return to City Hall once the legal issues surrounding the dismissal order are resolved. (SunStar Cebu)