What you need to know about the Cebu City 2025 elections speculations

TWO potential Cebu City mayoralty candidates, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Joey Daluz, were spotted at the "Cebu Now Na!" concert on September 17, 2024, fueling speculations about a possible Garcia-Daluz tandem in the 2025 midterm elections.

What happened at the event?

The event, held at SM Seaside City, was a concert aimed at pushing for immediate action on Cebu City’s problems. Garcia, who attended, gave a short speech emphasizing the need for collaboration and quick action to solve the city's issues. He invited Daluz, chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Board, and Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak to join him on stage, signaling they shared the same vision for a "better Cebu."

Attendance and speculation

The gathering also saw notable city officials like Councilors Rey Gealon, Jerry Guardo, Joel Garganera, and Michael Dino, former Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (Opav) secretary.

This fueled speculation of possible political alliances for the 2025 elections, though Tumulak denied any political motives and said the event focused on solving Cebu’s environmental and community safety issues.

What’s next for Cebu City politics?

As the filing period for Certificates of Candidacy (COC) approaches (October 1-8, 2024), political figures are positioning themselves for the upcoming elections. Here’s the current landscape:

* Joey Daluz has not officially confirmed his candidacy but hinted at a run, with reports suggesting he could be running for mayor with Tumulak as his running mate.

* Michael Rama, preventively suspended as mayor, has already announced his re-election bid. However, his relationship with Garcia has soured due to recent policy changes by Garcia.

* Nestor Archival, a city councilor, is considering running for mayor, with Tomas Osmeña, a former mayor, as his potential vice mayor under the Bando Osmeña Purok Kauswagan (BOPK) party.

* Yogi Ruiz, former commissioner of the Bureau of Customs, was the first to announce his interest in running for Cebu City mayor.

As the political race in Cebu City heats up, more developments are expected as the filing deadline for candidacies draws near. (SunStar Cebu)