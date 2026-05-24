What you should know about mold in summer: Simple ways to prevent it

While summer is often linked to bright skies and dry, scorching weather, Cebu-based microbiologist Christian Calumpang warns that the season also quietly creates the perfect breeding ground for mold inside homes — especially in spaces that lack proper ventilation.

Researchers from the University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust echoed the same concern, noting that warmer summer temperatures and weaker wind circulation can increase fungal spores in the air. Indoor spaces near open or frequently disturbed airflow points may even register higher concentrations.

For Calumpang, the science begins with moisture.

“Higher temperatures increase evaporation, which raises humidity levels indoors,” he explained. “When moisture gets trapped — especially in enclosed, poorly ventilated areas — molds can grow rapidly.”

He added that mold growth depends on four key conditions: a suitable surface, humidity, temperature and airflow. When these factors align, invisible colonies can begin forming faster than most people realize.

“Mold can start developing within 24 to 48 hours,” he said. “At first, it’s microscopic. You won’t see it right away. Visible spots may only appear after three to 12 days depending on the species.”

The hidden spread, health risks

Mold is not just a structural problem — it is also an airborne health concern. As it reproduces, it releases lightweight spores that can linger in the air, particularly in enclosed spaces with poor circulation.

“That’s why ventilation is crucial,” Calumpang said. “When inhaled, these spores may expose people to mycotoxins, which can trigger respiratory or even chronic conditions.”

He cited Aspergillosis, a lung infection caused by Aspergillus species, as one of the illnesses linked to mold exposure. Individuals with weakened immune systems, asthma, cystic fibrosis or those undergoing chemotherapy are especially vulnerable.

He also pointed to Stachybotrys chartarum, commonly known as black mold, which can cause symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and irritation of the eyes and skin.

“If you are immunocompromised or already have lung conditions, you really need to be extra cautious,” he said.

Prevention starts at home

With humidity levels rising in many Cebu households during summer, Calumpang stresses that prevention is far easier than removal. The key is disrupting mold’s favorite environment: trapped moisture and stagnant air.

He recommends starting with airflow.

Open windows early in the morning and let fresh air circulate throughout the home. Use fans or exhaust systems to push indoor air outward, preventing humidity from settling in enclosed spaces.

Cleanliness also plays a major role. Bathrooms and washing areas should be wiped down regularly — shower walls, sinks and even ceilings should not be neglected. Floors should be swept and mopped consistently to prevent buildup of moisture and organic residue.

Equally important is vigilance against hidden leaks. Plumbing issues or unnoticed water damage can quietly create dark, damp pockets where mold colonies thrive.

“Mold can appear in different forms — white, black, green or brown — and in various textures,” Calumpang noted.

For homes that are naturally humid, particularly those beside bathrooms or laundry areas with limited ventilation, he suggests using dehumidifiers or moisture-absorbing products readily available in home supply stores.

At the heart of his warning is a simple truth: humidity is mold’s strongest ally.

Any habit that traps moisture — such as keeping windows closed while bathing, drying damp clothes indoors, ignoring spills or allowing wet spaces to sit undisturbed — creates the perfect environment for mold to spread. S