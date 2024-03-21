What’s a silent airport?

PRE-FLIGHT jitters, in-flight experiences and post-flight stress are common sights at airports. It’s a backdrop of the constant motion of people and machines rushing to their gates and the airport sprawls like a labyrinth of runways and taxiways. Overhead, digital displays flash departure times and gate numbers, a series of soft electronic beeps or chirps.

In the thick of it all, airports worldwide, like Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), are embracing the approach of “silent airports.” The MCIA plans to join other airports worldwide in moving towards a stress-free environment by embracing the silent airport approach.

Definition

Silent airports are those that minimize background noise in terminals, creating a more peaceful environment for passengers. Unlike common airports where frequent announcements disrupt the atmosphere, silent airports limit announcements to emergencies, such as lost children or flight delays. In the main waiting areas, all announcements are banned, except within individual gate areas. This reduction in noise pollution allows passengers to focus solely on critical announcements, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Announcement

In a recent Facebook post by MCIA, it announced plans to gradually implement the concept of a Silent Airport, aiming to reduce noise levels step by step while ensuring accurate information on screens and signs to prevent flight details confusion.

Travelers are encouraged to be “silent airport-ready” by checking in online or printing boarding passes in advance to avoid needing assistance, arriving early to familiarize themselves with the layout and handle delays calmly, monitoring flight information displays for updates, setting up mobile alerts for real-time flight status updates and following staff instructions to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Benefits

Transitioning to a silent airport decreases passenger stress levels. This streamlined approach improves the travel experience. Journeys are more enjoyable and less stressful for everyone involved. With fewer announcements, important messages and updates are more likely to stand out, making it easier for passengers to receive relevant information about their flights, gates and any potential changes or delays.

Models

Silent airports are a growing trend worldwide, with notable examples including Amsterdam Schiphol in the Netherlands, Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, Helsinki Airport in Finland, London City Airport in the United Kingdom and Delhi Airport in India.