What’s inside the Filipino ‘bread basket’

From the classic pandesal to the decadent Spanish bread, and everything in between, bakeries in the Philippines are one-of-a-kind. The world may sing praises for croissants and baguettes, but for Filipinos, there’s just something about our humble pieces of bread that’s satisfying.
Get to know a slice of Filipino life through some of the types of bread we enjoy daily. Although life does get hard, freshly baked bread offers a sweet, pillowy escape.
Francis
The perfectly textured crust on either end of this medium-sized, elongated bread is simply irresistible. Its subtle flavor and grainy texture offer plenty of options on how to enjoy it. Whether had with margarine, dipped into coffee or enjoyed plain, the Francis is simply just the best. Even if the bread crumbs lead to a bit of a mess on your shirt, it’s all part of the charm.
Everlasting
Quite a name for a bread, but Everlasting is also a local favorite. Its star-shaped top is covered in sugar, giving it a sweet and crispy taste that will make you want to take a big bite. The bread’s distinctive six edges make it even more irresistible. Everlasting pairs perfectly with orange juice, as the semi-sweet bread complements the tanginess of the juice.
Ensaymada
This beloved Filipino treat comes in various versions, but the classic variant stands out with its light and soft texture topped with sugar and margarine. Moistened with buttery goodness, ensaymada is a popular choice, often selling out in bakeries. These bread rolls are cherished to the extent that they offer a variety of flavors, including ube, monggo and more.
Elorde
Elorde is renowned for its unique appearance resembling twin buns fused because of the split in the center. Its dense yet soft texture, coupled with a subtle hint of sweetness, offers a delightful experience with every bite. Sporting a medium-light brown hue, this bread provides a comforting sensation as you sink your teeth into its pillowy goodness. Best enjoyed fresh and warm, Elorde bread adds a cozy touch to lazy Sunday afternoons, making them even more special.
King Roll
With their thin, firm exterior and soft inside, biting into King Rolls is almost like a warm hug for your taste buds. What sets them apart? It’s that tasty hint of anise, adding a playful twist to every chew. Loved by many for their crisp texture and unique taste, King Rolls are the undisputed favorites for those not into mild or neutral tasting pieces of bread.
Spanish bread
Spanish bread is a type of bread roll that is known for its sweet, buttery filling. The roll is coated in breadcrumbs and cooked until it is a perfect golden brown. Children especially love Spanish bread due to its soft texture and sweet taste. These semi-elongated treats are a must-try for anyone with a craving for delicious bread.
Pandesal
Pandesal is a quintessential Filipino bread roll that is beloved for its soft, fluffy texture and slightly sweet taste. The bread that has a sandy texture has evolved to become sweeter over time, but its name still means “salt bread” in Spanish. You can purchase it at an affordable price, and what you can get with your P20 will get you by.
Choco German bread
Here’s another sweet roll that’s a real crowd-pleaser. Imagine an elongated bread with three or four slices on top, revealing a tempting chocolate filling. It’s the kind of treat that draws people in with its delicious aroma, especially when topped with a bit of butter or margarine. These rolls are a hit with kids, too, because, who can say no to chocolate-flavored bread?
These breads mentioned are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the goodies one can find in neighborhood bake shops. There’s a whole world of leavened bread out there worth discovering. Here’s to the everlasting love affair with bread!
Yoyo
If you come across those purple circle breads that look like oversized yo-yos, definitely grab a few — they’re a real treat! Known as “Yoyo bread,” these round treats boast a luscious buttery filling encased within, while sugar crystals adorn their surface. They have this awesome chewiness that’s just perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth cravings.