What’s inside the Filipino ‘bread basket’

From the classic pandesal to the decadent Spanish bread, and everything in between, bakeries in the Philippines are one-of-a-kind. The world may sing praises for croissants and baguettes, but for Filipinos, there’s just something about our humble pieces of bread that’s satisfying.

Get to know a slice of Filipino life through some of the types of bread we enjoy daily. Although life does get hard, freshly baked bread offers a sweet, pillowy escape.

Francis

The perfectly textured crust on either end of this medium-sized, elongated bread is simply irresistible. Its subtle flavor and grainy texture offer plenty of options on how to enjoy it. Whether had with margarine, dipped into coffee or enjoyed plain, the Francis is simply just the best. Even if the bread crumbs lead to a bit of a mess on your shirt, it’s all part of the charm.