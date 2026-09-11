What’s true? ‘Usap-usapan’ puts viral claims to the test

Powered by TEAM TOTOO, a roster of seasoned journalists, the new show takes viewers through the biggest and latest developments while putting trending claims, viral posts, rumors and breaking stories under the lens of verification journalism.

Rather than simply following what is making the rounds, the program looks into the information behind the buzz, checking whether claims are true, false or still unclear as more facts emerge.

Its conversational format is designed to make news easier to follow, with bold, punchy and snackable segments suited to how audiences consume information today. At the same time, the program stays grounded in the credibility and journalistic standards. With misinformation and viral claims often becoming part of the daily conversation, “Usap-usapan: What We Know So Far” aims to help viewers separate what is known from what is merely being talked about — and stay informed as stories continue to develop. / JAT