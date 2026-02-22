When Cebu's top MUAs become bride, groom: The Bukidnon wedding

That perspective was part of why Kristel always felt understood in their partnership.

“We understand the demands of the job without needing to explain,” she said. “The challenge was learning to switch off and protect our personal time since our careers are so intertwined. We deeply respect what we do.”

With such a seamless creative dynamic, Kristel often joked that there was little Nicko could still surprise her with. Yet he managed the one thing she insists rarely happens: he caught her completely off guard.

In 2024, during a Japan trip for a client’s prenup shoot, Nicko quietly planned a proposal with their photographer friend during what was meant to be a free afternoon in Shibuya.

“Most of the time I sense his surprises coming,” she laughed. “But that was the one time he truly caught me off guard.”

She had always known a proposal would come. They had spoken about it often. They were already raising a son together.

“But I did not expect it that day, in that moment, in that place. And I think that is what made it special.”

Choosing a wedding that looked like them

When wedding planning began, Kristel knew she did not want tradition for tradition’s sake. She wanted an atmosphere. Emotion. Meaning.

“Ever since, I have always dreamed of a candlelit reception with no flowers — just the glow of candles setting the entire mood,” she said.

When she discovered a Victorian-inspired glass house in Bukidnon, the vision immediately settled into place.

On their wedding night, thousands of candles filled the space in warm gold. Outside, mountain fog pressed softly against the glass, blurring the boundary between indoors and landscape. The effect was intimate and sacred.

Their Bukidnon prenup had already foreshadowed the aesthetic: Nicko in an Edwin Ao white tuxedo against grazing cattle and distant ridges; Kristel in a Vee Tan corseted gown framed by open pasture and sky. Elegance meeting earth.

Partnership, not performance

One of the most shared moments from the wedding happened immediately after their vows: Nicko instinctively retouched Kristel’s makeup. The gesture quickly went viral.

“That is just how we are, even off camera,” Kristel said. “Seeing all the sweet comments and people saying they wished they were in my shoes made me smile. Honestly, it just reminded me how lucky I am.”

They reimagined several Filipino wedding traditions. They got ready together. Nicko attended gown fittings. Decisions were shared. Roles were fluid. They even had “flower gays,” honoring their creative community and chosen family.

The cake-cutting ritual was also redefined. Instead of keeping the moment to themselves, they invited married couples in the room to share slices — a tribute to the continuum of partnership that came before them.

What they had already made

For years, Kristel and Nicko stood behind brides. In Bukidnon, they stood at the center — surrounded by wedding suppliers and friends who traveled despite a stormy February day.

The Dela Peñas stepped forward not just as newlyweds, but as partners shaped by the very creative community where they met, learned and built their careers side by side.

“What makes us truly beautiful beyond makeup and our professions is the way we are as parents,” they shared. “Kristel shines as a mom, full of care, while Nicko is a dad who is strong and fun-loving. Together, the love we share for our family and team is what makes us truly beautiful.”

Kristel walked into a small chapel toward a love already proven through years of shared work and growth. All those years spent creating magic for other brides led to this moment — when Nicko could finally make his own bride’s dreams come true.