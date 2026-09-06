When exercise goes too far, what to know about overtraining syndrome

A TOUGH workout is one thing. Training beyond what the body can recover from is another.

Overtraining syndrome (OTS) can develop when a person exercises too often or too intensely without enough time to recover. In a 2024 health explainer, Cleveland Clinic described it as a condition that can affect physical, mental and emotional health, particularly among athletes training competitively.

More than just muscle soreness

The early signs can be easy to dismiss as part of training. Cleveland Clinic lists muscle pain and stiffness, poor sleep, unexpected weight changes, anxiety and getting sick more often among the possible symptoms. A noticeable drop in performance despite adequate rest is another warning sign.

More severe cases may involve insomnia, irritability, an unusually fast heartbeat, extreme fatigue, depression or loss of motivation to train.

How does it happen?

OTS can develop when training intensity increases suddenly or when the body does not get enough time to recover between sessions. Cleveland Clinic gives the example of a runner who suddenly doubles their usual distance without gradually building endurance.

Competitive athletes may be especially vulnerable when preparing for a meet or competition. Children and teenagers who specialize in one sport early may also face a higher risk.

Rest is part of training

The main treatment for OTS is recovery. Depending on its severity, a healthcare provider may recommend stopping high-intensity training, reducing workout intensity or frequency, or taking a complete break.

Recovery can take a few weeks to months or longer. Returning to training too soon can make the condition worse.

When should you see a doctor?

There is no single test that confirms OTS. Healthcare providers assess symptoms, training routines and overall health, while ruling out other conditions or injuries that may cause similar problems.

Cleveland Clinic advises seeking medical advice when symptoms appear, particularly if pain, fatigue, mood changes or a decline in performance persist despite rest.

Training hard is not the same as training well. Sometimes, the most important part of getting stronger is knowing when to stop and recover. / JAT