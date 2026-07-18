When games go on trial

Allyne May Abayon / University of the Visayas

The Philippine government’s proposal to study the possible restriction or ban of violent online games has sparked debate among youth and gamers. The issue gained attention following the tragic school shooting in Tacloban City, where authorities reported that one of the suspects had played a violent online game. Since then, several government agencies have urged Congress to examine whether violent games contribute to aggressive behavior among minors.

While the proposal primarily targets games with graphic violence, discussions online quickly expanded to include popular titles such as Minecraft, Roblox, and even Candy Crush. This led many people to question where the government would draw the line between harmless entertainment and violent content. Many students believe that linking all video games to violence oversimplifies a more complex issue.

For some students, the proposal raises concerns about whether video games are being unfairly blamed for behaviors influenced by other factors.

“I usually play Mobile Legends and Call of Duty: Mobile. I think it depends on the person and their level of maturity. Violent video games do not automatically affect a person’s behavior, although they may influence thoughts or emotions depending on how players react to what they see. As a psychology student, I’ve learned that childhood experiences play a major role in shaping behavior. People raised in healthy environments tend to develop positive mindsets and relationships, while unhealthy environments can affect how a person thinks and acts,” said Karyl Requilme, a student from National University.

Others argue that the proposal overlooks the many factors that shape a young person’s behavior and places too much blame on video games alone.

“I disagree with the proposal to ban video games. While some people believe games contribute to violent behavior, there is not enough evidence to conclude that they are the main cause. In my experience, video games have never influenced me to harm others because I understand the difference between entertainment and real life. Factors such as parental guidance, discipline, mental health, peer influence, and a person’s environment have a much greater impact on behavior than video games,” said Michaela Paloma, a student from Cebu Technological University. “Instead of banning video games, the government should focus on addressing the root cause and give equal attention to other harmful influences, such as online gambling, if the goal is to protect young people,” she added.

Meanwhile, some students view the controversy as an opportunity for families to become more involved in guiding children’s gaming habits rather than supporting an outright ban.

“I don’t think banning video games is necessary. Instead, I see this issue as an eye-opener for parents to strengthen how they guide and discipline their children. In today’s digital age, balanced parental supervision is more important than ever. Teaching proper time management and responsible gaming is a more effective solution than banning video games altogether,” said Kimberly Robledo, a student from the University of the Visayas.

Government officials maintain that the proposal is only under review and is intended to protect young Filipinos. Researchers, however, continue to point out that violent video games alone have not been proven to directly cause violent behavior, suggesting that family environment, mental health, bullying, and other social factors also play important roles.

As discussions continue, many students hope policymakers will rely on evidence-based research before implementing restrictions. For them, addressing the broader causes of youth violence is a more effective and fair solution than focusing solely on video games.