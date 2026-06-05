When hot gets hotter

Princess Alexa Mae A. Villarin

Talisay National High School

Heat, sweat, and exhaustion have become increasingly common as temperatures continue to rise—raising concerns for the future of our environment and our communities.

According to recent projections from the United Nations (UN), there is a high chance that in the next five years—the temperatures will break global records and push the planet beyond critical thresholds. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) also states an overheating Arctic that warms nearly 3 degrees Fahrenheit (1.66 degrees Celsius) between now and 2030 and a dangerous drought with potential wildfires for the Amazon—a crucial part of Earth’s natural defenses to lessen human-caused climate change.

The report states that there is a 75 percent chance that the average global temperature between 2026 and 2030 will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. Another report from UN stated that the 11 hottest years ever recorded were between 2015 and 2025, the United Nations’ WMO weather and climate agency confirmed in its flagship State of the Global Climate annual report.

“The global climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits. Every key climate indicator is flashing red,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On the other hand, in the Philippines, around 47 areas have experience a danger-level heat index; Quezon City’s Science Garden recorded 42 degrees Celsius recently, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City logged 43 degrees Celsius.

Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City experienced the highest heat index at 47 degrees Celsius.

The “danger-level” heat index ranges from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius. “Human exposure at this temperature range with continued activity may result in heat stroke,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned.

And with many trycycle drivers, e-bike drivers, even ambulant vendors—these can affect their health and income. Some customers may avoid going outside during scorching afternoons, reducing business opportunities for vendors.

To address the climate issue, international organizations, governments, and communities must work together to reduce the impacts of global warming. Countries can invest in renewable energy resources and strengthen environmental policies, meanwhile, communities can support sustainability efforts by conserving resources, reducing waste, and participating in environmental programs. Through coordinated action, governments and communities can help reduce climate impacts and protect future generations from the effects of climate change.