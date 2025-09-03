When loveteams end: A look back at KathNiel, Jadine and LizQuen

The loveteams we once swooned over and grew up alongside now all fell apart, one breakup after another. The latest came with Liza Soberano’s surprising revelation that LizQuen had quietly ended three years ago.

Love them or question the formula of pairing a leading lady with a leading man to spark on-screen kilig, there’s no denying the power these tandems held. They built entire communities of fans, lifted themselves to A-list status, and, in turn, shaped generations with the way they lived out their love stories.

KathNiel, JaDine and LizQuen were cultural touchstones whose reel-to-real romances carved milestones in both Philippine showbiz and in the hearts of millions. Each tandem left us memories and lessons, plus the bittersweet reality of growing up under the spotlight.

KathNiel

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s love story began on screen in 2011 with their first tandem in “Growing Up” and quickly grew into one of showbiz’s most unforgettable pairings. From “She’s Dating the Gangster” to “Barcelona: A Love Untold” and the record-breaking “The Hows of Us,” KathNiel defined eras. In 2018, they confirmed their relationship, already five years strong, and by 2022, they marked a decade together.

Individually, they also thrived — Kathryn with the blockbuster “Hello, Love, Goodbye” and Daniel with the award-winning “Whether the Weather Is Fine.” But in late 2023, after 12 years of being together, they announced their breakup, leaving fans heartbroken yet thankful for the journey.

They taught us that love can survive both the highs and lows, but also that sometimes, choosing yourself is non-negotiable. Things may end, but the memories remain.

JaDine

James Reid and Nadine Lustre, known to fans as JaDine, started as unlikely screen partners but became one of the most iconic tandems of their time. From Nadine’s appearance in James’ 2013 music video “Alam Niya Ba” to their breakout hits “Diary ng Panget” and “Talk Back and You’re Dead” in 2014, their spark was undeniable.

By 2015, their teleserye “On the Wings of Love” made them household names, sealing their reel-to-real romance when James publicly confessed his love in 2016. JaDine redefined young Filipino love that is modern and unafraid to test conventions, whether addressing rumors, moving in together, or starring in “Never Not Love You,” a film that explored the struggles of adulthood and ambition.

Though they ended their romance in 2020, their parting was rooted in respect. They chose personal growth while keeping their creative bond intact. JaDine’s story reminds us that love should be fearless enough to break stereotypes, even if it doesn’t last forever.

LizQuen

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, LizQuen, set the gold standard of Kapamilya loveteams, their chemistry so natural it flowed from “Forevermore’s” strawberry fields to blockbuster cinemas and into real life. From their early spark as second leads in “She’s the One” to major hits like “My Exs and Whys” and “Alone/Together,” they were unforgettable.

In 2019, they confirmed what fans had long believed: LizQuen was real. For years, they were admired not just for their projects but for how genuine their love seemed. But as Liza pursued Hollywood and Enrique stepped away from the limelight, distance inevitably grew. In August 2025, Liza finally confirmed the whispers—that they had broken up years ago. She called it a “beautiful breakup,” one filled with love, respect and gratitude for nearly a decade together.

LizQuen taught us that sometimes, even endings can be beautiful. S