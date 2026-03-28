When passion drives college experiences

FOR MANY college students like Morre, passion is not a distraction from studies. It is the energy that fuels growth, leadership, and meaningful contributions on campus.

Francis Anthony V. Morre, a 3rd-year student at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR), spends days moving between lectures, group projects, and leadership responsibilities in student organizations.

“College is different from high school,” Morre said. “The workload is heavier, expectations are higher, and responsibilities feel more serious. Balancing academics and personal interests isn’t easy.”

As a student leader and communicator, he coordinates events, leads campaigns, and creates content for school initiatives while completing exams and assignments.

“Sometimes deadlines for projects collide with events or campaigns, and I have to make tough choices,” Morre said. “I’ve had to skip sleep, social gatherings, and personal downtime just to meet responsibilities.”

Morre said managing time remains a significant challenge of college life.

“Early on, I relied on last-minute cramming, which made it harder to juggle everything,” Morre said. “Now, I’m learning to prioritize tasks, plan ahead, and focus on what matters. It’s still a work in progress, but I’m getting better.”

Despite the pressure, he said students do not need to choose between academics and passion.

“Both are essential at this stage of life. Academics provide knowledge and credentials, while passions give purpose, fulfillment, and motivation to keep going,” he said.

Morre said pursuing passion alongside studies complements academic performance.

“Being interested in something pushes you to work harder, which can carry over into schoolwork,” Morre said.

He said college is a period for personal growth. The experiences of handling responsibilities, making sacrifices, and learning resilience shape students.

“If I were forced to choose between my studies and my passion, I would still try to keep both,” Morre said. “But if it came down to it, I’d choose my passion because it drives who I am and what I want to achieve.”

Morre’s story reflects a common experience among college students: the need to balance workloads, expectations, and a desire to explore personal interests.

Mary Sophia M. Alolor / Saint Louis College-Cebu