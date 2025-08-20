'When Sadness Lingers' steps into the light, movement for empathy

“I decided to make this movie with my best friend, executive producer Charlita Maithland Smith, as part of a mental health advocacy,” Anne said during the press conference at Soul Sierra in Barangay Babag-Uno, Cebu City, on Aug. 13, 2025. “We want to help spread awareness, to inspire people and to promote mental health awareness through entertainment.”

In her advocacy work, Anne often encountered stories of emotions buried so deeply they only resurface in unexpected ways. She recalled giving a talk on mental health in the workplace, where one employee confided in her afterward.

“She told me, ‘I got you when you said it really came from somewhere.’ She didn’t understand why she felt envious of a co-worker. It wasn’t until she reflected that she realized, it came from her childhood, from being told she wasn’t good enough, from constant comparisons like ‘follow your kuya, follow your ate.’ Those words shaped behaviors she didn’t even know she had.”

Anne believes that much of the judgment we pass on others stems from a lack of understanding. “The first help a person needs is our understanding.”

This philosophy shaped the heart of “When Sadness Lingers,” which stars acclaimed actors Sylvia Sanchez and Nonie Buencamino. The story focuses on a middle-class, affluent family, a deliberate choice.

The film lays bare the heartbreak of a family breaking apart, following Agnes, a devoted mother with schizophrenia, whose husband, Alfred, leaves her for another man.

“In our survey, we found that many individuals struggling with mental health are from affluent backgrounds,” Anne explains. “They’re often ashamed to talk about it. It affects the children, it affects the work, but nobody wants to address it.”

The pandemic delayed the film’s release for years, but Anne believes that its message is timeless. “It’s not a period piece. We didn’t need to edit it. We just needed the right time and that time is now.”

More than a premiere

Co-producer and managing partner for Watch, Support and Liberate (WSL), a Filipino advocacy that breaks the silence on mental health through films, faith-driven education and compassionate community support, Joselo Cimafranca is determined that “When Sadness Lingers” will do more than entertain.

The team created Soulscape, a three-day event on Oct. 17-19 at Soul Sierra, designed for those who want to release their burdens and reconnect with optimism. The program features immersive activities such as yoga sessions, nature walks, massage therapy, plate smashing and culminates with the screening of “When Sadness Lingers.”

“Oct. (10) is when we celebrate World Mental Health Day, so when they approached me, the initial plan was just to launch the movie. When I heard about it, I suggested, ‘Why not make it an event and make it more experiential?’ That’s when we started to collaborate. We’re so lucky and blessed to have the support of our executive producer. From that moment on, we discussed ideas, worked together and made recommendations on how we could bring it to life,” said event coordinator Mae Ann Yee.

“At night, we’ll show the movie, but what happens next?” Joselo asked. “We created WSL because we want more conversations to happen after the credits roll. That’s when we can truly support each other, by creating links, understanding the kinds of support people need, and hopefully helping them walk away liberated from fear, stigma and whatever’s stopping them from flying.”

The ultimate goal, Joselo said, is to build a long-term community. “We believe the film will spark hope and open opportunities. With technology such as Facebook, Viber, and WhatsApp, we can keep connecting. It’s community-based action.”

Behind the scenes

Anne ensured that the filmmaking process itself was steeped in the same care the story advocates. One of Cebu’s leading psychiatrists, Dr. Glenda Basubas, plays a psychiatrist in the film, and Anne made sure the script was therapeutic in its language and interactions.

“As a producer, the first thing I did was send the actors to the Vicente Sotto psychiatric ward,” Anne recalled. “We held meetings with psychiatrists. I even encouraged the actors to observe patients with schizophrenia, so they could approach the roles with empathy and respect.”

The film’s emotional weight is grounded in real-life experiences from Anne’s circle, as well as stories from her radio program “Katilingbanong Pagpakabana.” “People come to me about their children, about themselves, and they often don’t know where to go for help,” she said.

Long road to release

“When Sadness Lingers” was shot in 2018 in Soul Sierra, with scenes in Cebu City and parts of Cebu Province. But its journey to audiences was anything but smooth.

“We actually tried promoting it in 2018,” Joselo said. “Then COVID came, we couldn’t gather. In 2021, still COVID. In 2022, a typhoon hit. By 2023, we started picking things up again. And finally, 2025 is the final push.”

For the collaborators of the film, the delays have only deepened the film’s relevance. “Mental health is the number one problem in the Philippines and the world and yet nobody wants to talk about it, not even the government. This film is a way to break that silence,” said Anne.

In the end, Anne shared the film boils down to one lesson she learned from her father.

“He told me there’s one simple thing you owe every person: respect. It’s a very simple word, but one we don’t give enough importance to. That’s why this film is about mental health awareness, family, going to the right person for help, standing up for yourself and deciding what’s good for you.”