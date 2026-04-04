When stars turn reporters: Best celebrity news presenters in recent years

ONE of pop culture’s most entertaining crossovers is when artists step into the newsroom and briefly take on the role of reporters and anchors. It gives fans something new to talk about and, more importantly, gives artists a space not only to promote a film, single, or concert, but also to reveal a different side of themselves. Segments like TV Patrol Express’ Guest Star Patroller and 24 Oras’ Chika Minute have become platforms where viewers can see their favorites in a new light.

Here are some of the standouts:

Gian Bernardino

Cup of Joe frontman Gian Bernardino impressed viewers as a Guest Star Patroller, earning praise for his ease and confidence in front of the camera. Even “TV Patrol” anchors Alvin Elchico, Karen Davila and Bernadette Sembrano noted how natural he looked delivering the news. Bernardino later shared on Instagram that the moment felt full circle: he had once been chosen to be a TV anchor in school when he was in Grade 11. His March 2026 appearance made it clear that the skill had never really left him.

Jhoanna Robles

Among the most talked-about Guest Star Patrollers in recent years is BINI leader Jhoanna Robles. For fans, the appeal was obvious: if there were any way she could balance life as a pop idol and a broadcaster, she probably would. Her April 2024 appearance stood out not only for her delivery, but for how personally invested she was in the role. Jhoanna shared that becoming a broadcast journalist is one of her aspirations and even prepared her own script and voiceover for the segment, making the crossover feel especially sincere.

Alexa Ilacad

For Alexa Ilacad’s fans, her turn as a presenter only reinforced what they already believed: there seems to be little she cannot do. In her July 2023 appearance, Alexa slipped into news mode with confidence, warmth and an easy smile. Her delivery felt polished without losing charm and the anchors were equally impressed by how naturally she carried the segment.

Kaila Estrada

Known for her eloquence, Kaila Estrada seemed right at home when she stepped into a presenter’s role in 2024. Though she was there in connection with a new project, Kaila’s calm presence and composed delivery made it easy to forget she was an actress stepping into a different format. She approached the segment with the assurance of someone already comfortable with language and performance.

Francine Diaz

Francine Diaz also earned praise for her 2023 appearance, particularly for her clear diction and steady delivery. Fans quickly pointed out that she had the voice for broadcast, bringing the kind of tone and clarity that worked well in a newsroom setting. It was one of those guestings that reminded audiences how much presence can matter even in a short segment.

Julie Anne San Jose

Singer and actress Julie Anne San Jose brought both polish and confidence to her “Chika Minute” appearance. Her 2022 delivery had the right tone, pacing and self-assurance, the kind that made the assignment look second nature. Given her long experience in television, it was hardly surprising that she handled the format with ease.

Ysabel Ortega

Ysabel Ortega’s 2025 turn stood out for its energy. She came across as enthusiastic, expressive and camera-ready, with the kind of vocal rise and fall that kept the segment engaging. Her smile and presence gave the delivery a lively quality without losing control of the format.

Lexi Gonzales

Like Ysabel, Lexi Gonzales brought an easy confidence to the role, but her experience as a courtside reporter gave her an added edge. That familiarity with live delivery showed in her breathing, pacing and composure on camera. By the time she took on the segment in 2026, she already had the instincts of someone comfortable working in fast-paced broadcast spaces.

Jillian Ward

Jillian Ward’s 2025 appearance carried a nice sense of nostalgia. She showed strong voice modulation and a more mature command of delivery, but what made the moment especially memorable was the full-circle element: as a child actress, she had also played a news presenter back in 2010. Years later, she found herself doing it again, this time with real poise and presence.