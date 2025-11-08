When systems fail,communities show up: Free legal aid, health care, support after #TinoPH

Calamities as hard-hitting as the recent typhoon that displaced families across Cebu’s north and south districts reveal the kind of village you truly live in. Resilience is one thing, but it’s the lawyers, doctors, small business owners, mall workers and quiet neighbors who open their doors and share what they have that keep us going — especially in a system that continues to fail its people.
Tino-hit Cebu was reminded once again that no amount of preparedness can guarantee safety when the structures meant to protect us are already weak at their core. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to check within their neighborhoods, barangay halls and local Facebook community groups, where more help is quietly being offered.
Legal help
Across different cities, lawyers stepped forward without hesitation.
Ems Abano Gocotano offered free notarization for affidavits of loss and car insurance claims, keeping her office in Lapu-Lapu open to those who needed assistance. Michael Francis Hubahib likewise provided free document drafting and notarization for insurance and lost belongings. Dagatan Law in Talisay City extended their services at no cost, while CDIT Law Offices in Kasambagan also offered free notarial services.
These names are just among many — there are other lawyers and law offices who may be offering the same but have not made public posts. Anyone needing legal help is encouraged to contact the nearest law office, barangay desk, or city legal office to ask if similar assistance is available free of charge.
Small businesses
It wasn’t only big establishments that helped. When Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival asked for charging locations in a Facebook post, small businesses responded most quickly.
Juan Silog in Banilad and F. Cabahug branches welcomed the public to charge devices — “just bring your extension wires.” St. Blaise Pet Essentials and Veterinary Services in Talisay City also opened their clinic for free device charging.
These are just some examples. Those seeking help may want to ask around within their immediate neighborhood — chances are, a nearby shop has already opened its outlets to the community.
Shelter and charging
Major mall groups moved quickly. Some waived overnight parking fees, opened shelters and designated charging areas at no cost. SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express is currently accepting donations nationwide and coordinating relief efforts at scale.
Still, these are just the larger, visible networks — many parishes, barangay gymnasiums, community centers and even private buildings have quietly opened their doors for charging, shelter and rest. People are encouraged to check nearby public buildings or local government advisories, as many of these temporary services may not be widely announced but continue to operate based on need.
Healthcare beyond emergencies
Doctors and clinics extended medical support where they could. Almario Dental in Cebu IT Park offered free dental consultations for the whole month. Dr. Ma. Isabel Buscas-Docejo provided free messaging consultations and prescriptions for leptospirosis prophylaxis. UCMed offered free leptospirosis consultations from Nov. 5 to 7.
It’s best to check with the nearest clinic, barangay health emergency team, or local telemedicine groups for more available assistance.
Care beyond resilience
The typhoon left Cebu cold and shaken. But in the days that followed, the city remembered itself through the people who showed up. The lists circulating online only represent a fraction of the help happening across Cebu; most of the real support took place quietly — neighbors sharing food, strangers offering rides, barangay kitchens keeping people warm.
We often praise resilience, but resilience alone only survives. What Cebu showed was care — care born of necessity, care born of frustration, care because if we don’t show up for one another, no one else will.
Yet that is exactly the problem. People had to step up because they were left with no choice. And this time, Cebuanos are no longer simply “rising” in silence. More and more are demanding accountability, shifting from the usual #BangonCebu (Rise, Cebu) to #SukolCebu (meaning Fight, Cebu; Resist, Cebu).