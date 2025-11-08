When systems fail,communities show up: Free legal aid, health care, support after #TinoPH

Calamities as hard-hitting as the recent typhoon that displaced families across Cebu’s north and south districts reveal the kind of village you truly live in. Resilience is one thing, but it’s the lawyers, doctors, small business owners, mall workers and quiet neighbors who open their doors and share what they have that keep us going — especially in a system that continues to fail its people.

Tino-hit Cebu was reminded once again that no amount of preparedness can guarantee safety when the structures meant to protect us are already weak at their core. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to check within their neighborhoods, barangay halls and local Facebook community groups, where more help is quietly being offered.

Legal help