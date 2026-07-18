When the heart is full: Julius, Nelia’s 60th wedding anniversary

Proof that such a love exists in its purest form can be found in the marriage of my grandparents, Atty. Julius Neri and Mrs. Nelia Garcia Neri, who have spent six remarkable decades together. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a magnificent celebration hosted by their sons — Jayjay, Justin and Jovi — and lovingly organized by their daughters-in-law — Lotlot and Candice — at the Oakridge Pavilion.

“When I was 21 years old, sixty years ago, I made the best decision of my life,” Papa Julius said that evening as he looked lovingly at his radiant wife, Mama Nelia, who wore a sparkling white gown fit for a bride. “I married the girl of my dreams.”

The room erupted in applause.

He then followed with a humorous recipe for a successful marriage: the magic words “Yes, dear,” along with patience, love, respect, sacrifice, forgiveness — and, every now and then, pretending not to hear each other.

It was one of many memorable moments that happened in their anniversary program that was made to resemble a wedding reception. There was a grand entrance, cake-cutting ceremony, speeches and even a “first dance.” Most meaningful of all was the renewal of vows and blessing officiated by Fr. Cef Ledesma, reaffirming the promise they had made to each other sixty years earlier, which also reflected the lesson my grandparents have always instilled in us: to put God at the center of everything.

That evening, my grandparents sat at the presidential table overlooking everyone they loved, surrounded by members of their original wedding entourage. Among them were Mama Nelia’s sisters, Dr. Zenda Lat and Elma Muangkroot, who flew home from abroad to celebrate the occasion and delivered heartfelt speeches honoring the couple’s enduring love.

The couple’s eldest sons, Julius “Jayjay” Neri Jr. and Justin, each spoke eloquently about the lessons their parents had taught them about life, marriage and family. They expressed gratitude to their parents for their unwavering love, to God for sustaining that love through the decades and to everyone present for celebrating such a meaningful milestone.

Rather than giving a speech, the youngest son, Jovi, chose to express his love through music with a moving rendition of “Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The three sons of sister Elma Muangkroot — Jate, Roj and Shane — sang one of the couple’s favorite songs, “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

After that, the grandchildren took turns sharing touching and humorous memories before coming together to sing “Only You” as their grandparents danced to the very same song they had shared for their first dance sixty years ago.

One thing Mama Nelia said that evening has stayed with me.

“When the heart is full, the mouth goes quiet.”

In the 31 years I have been blessed to witness a small part of their sixty-year marriage, my grandparents seemed to have never felt the need to loudly proclaim their love to the world. Their hearts are simply full enough that love revealed itself instead in the quiet moments: lying side by side with Papa reading the newspaper while Mama worked on her latest column, holding hands during sunset walks in Amara and the wisdom they imparted as they watched their children build families of their own.

Their love overflowed — not only into each other’s lives but into those of their children, grandchildren and now even their first great-grandchild. Love became a legacy passed from one generation to the next.

Perhaps there is also a different way of looking at it — that love is gratitude.

Gratitude for choosing each other every day and finding happiness in ordinary moments.

As their granddaughter, I am grateful that two of the most important people in my life were given sixty wonderful years together. Even more than that, I am grateful that the love they nurtured through those years became the family we are today.

Here’s to sixty beautiful years of choosing each other, Mama and Papa.

May God continue to bless you with many more.