Where is Baron Geisler?

Jamie Evangelista recently gave an update regarding the condition of her husband, actor Baron Geisler.

“To everyone who has genuinely reached out and expressed concern for Baron, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern,” Jamie said in her Instagram Stories posted on Sept. 25 and Sept. 27.

“Baron has sought refuge in a safe place where he can receive the support and care he needs. Please allow him the time and space to heal and find his way back to his best self again,” she added.

However, Jamie did not disclose Baron’s current location or specify the kind of support the actor is receiving. She also asked the public to respect their privacy while Baron is in his recovery period.

It can be recalled that in July, Jamie appealed through social media for sponsors to help support Baron’s drug rehabilitation. / TRC S