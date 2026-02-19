Where Is ‘My Valentine’ composer Brickman

JIM BRICKMAN, the composer and pianist behind some of the most iconic love songs of the late ’90s, remains active in music today.

His classic hits include “My Valentine,” which has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day celebrations, as well as “Destiny,” “Your Love,” “The Love I Found in You,” and “Love of My Life.”

Brickman is currently based in New York City, where he also works as a radio host. He maintains another home in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was born and raised.

At 64, the two-time Grammy nominee continues to record music and tour. Based on his social media posts, he is believed to be single.

In an interview with FrontdoorsMedia.com, Brickman admitted he is naturally shy and reserved.

“Contrary to the stage persona, I am extremely shy. I’m not comfortable in groups of people. I often do meet-and-greets before a show, and I’m very quiet and mild-mannered. But on stage, it’s completely different. I feel like that’s where I belong,” he said.

Brickman previously held a concert in Cebu in March 2002, where he personally met staff members of BMG Records and SunStar Superbalita Cebu. / TRC S