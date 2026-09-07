Where light pushes back the dark: Tatz Lee's prayer on canvas

Pain seldom speaks in a measured tone. In a time of global crises and unrelenting noise, trouble often shouts to convince us that darkness is the dominant force. Yet some of the most enduring truths have never needed volume. Beneath the chaos lives a quieter presence — the constant return of sunrise, the steadiness of faith, the small mercies that keep breaking through.

That spirit takes center stage in “Whispers of Time,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, at Galerie Raphael, Ayala Center Cebu.

Art as prayer

The solo exhibition spotlights emerging self-taught artist Tatz Lee, a rising name from Zamboanga City. Working across acrylic, modeling paste and oil, Lee translates the storms and sunrises of her inner life onto the canvas, treating each piece as both prayer and thanksgiving. Each artwork is paired with a verse, tying the visual narrative to words of faith.

Lee said her process is guided by intuition. “Believe it or not, there’s a voice in my head that tells me what to do — how to do it, what colors to use, and how to mix it,” she said. Her hope is simple: to offer viewers a place of rest. “I want people, when they see it, to feel peace — His presence,” she said. “The world is in chaos, so I still want that beauty to truly remain, because God created this beautiful world for us. I really don’t want it to be overshadowed by darkness. It’s all about darkness being pushed away by the light of God.”

Symbols of endurance

Across the exhibition, Lee’s visual language leans on familiar but potent symbols. Lighthouses stand firm against storm clouds. Birds lift off as signs of freedom and transcendence. Bright strokes of red bring warmth and pulse into the compositions, resisting the pull of shadow.

One of the most striking works shows a woman bracing herself as towering waves crash around her. The image does not read as defeat. Instead, it captures a quieter kind of strength — the resolve to remain standing at the edge of collapse, held by a stillness deeper than the storm.

Marking the opening, Lee was joined in the ribbon-cutting by Dr. Chris Sorongon, Michael Angelo Saavedra, Celso Pepito, Devin Go and lawyer Ma. Constancia “Connie” Corominas-Lim.

Legacy of light

Guest Megan Co Lim reflected on the emotional pull of one work showing a lighthouse partly veiled by dark clouds and rising daylight. She noted that, like a beacon waiting for nightfall, the image suggests a life lived in service of hope. “Even if we go through dark times, brighter days are ahead,” she said. “When there is darkness, there is light; where there is chaos, there is peace; and in pain, there is healing.”

In the end, “Whispers of Time” invites viewers to reset their perspective and look beyond the noise. Its power lies in Lee’s conviction that light still prevails — not loudly, but steadily, like a prayer that refuses to fade.

‘‘He’s my moral compass. He is our sword. He’s our shield. He’s our guide. Without Him, I’m nothing,’’ she said.