Where the love is: Vogue Philippines celebrates Cebu's passionate creatives

CATSUA.

The issue opens with a fashion spread photographed by Karl King Aguña in Boljoon, particularly at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de María Santísima. At its center is Marjay Ramirez, whose name draws inspiration from the patron saint, wearing a graphic vest by King Rosales and trousers by Anthony Romoff.

Twenty-five years ago, Ramirez became the first Cebuano to win Ford Supermodel of the World Philippines, representing the country at the international finals in Miami. Now a mother, she returns to the pages of fashion in a shoot that brings her back to familiar faces and the designers she grew up working with.

“Wearing the designers I grew up working with just really means the world to me,” Ramirez said.

Styled by Neil De Guzman, the spread brings together Cebu’s fashion voices, including Jun Escario, Edwin Ao, Philip Tampus, Bree Esplanada and Sarah Tutor, among others. Beyond the photographs, however, the issue unfolds into a portrait of a creative community whose members continue to find their way back to what moves them.

For Tony Award-winning costume and set designer Clint Ramos, that connection has always been Cebu. In a conversation with Audrey Carpio, the creative director reflects on being reminded of his hometown and finding ways to remain connected despite the distance.

“If I touch that water, I feel like I’m connecting to the Philippines. Across oceans, it’s the same body of water,” he said.

Fashion designer Cary Santiago, meanwhile, looks back on four decades of craftsmanship, a practice that begins with emotion and continues through the generations that follow. For him, celebrating a lifetime in design also means making room for those who will carry it forward.

“We need to support the new designers,” he said. “So this is where I involved myself in the Cebu Young Designers Competition.”

Elsewhere in the issue, speaker and content creator Larra Lasam speaks with Aylli Cortez about finding beauty in the struggle after surviving tragedy. Her reflections draw a distinction between the suffering that can be avoided and the experiences that inevitably become part of being human.

“There’s unavoidable suffering, there’s avoidable suffering,” she said, “but when it does inevitably happen, there’s a certain beauty to that very experience that you can’t get anywhere else.”

For Donald “D” Villamero of Lost Books, passion takes the form of building a space for community and Filipino-first storytelling. Against the familiar refrain that local literature does not find readers, Villamero recalls discovering an audience that was already waiting for a place to belong.

“‘No one reads local,’ you always hear that,” Donald said. “[But] we are just a recipient of so much love. We didn’t know that the community needed it until we opened it.”

The November issue also looks at Cebuano brands Capricho and Catsua as they reflect on their beginnings while looking toward the future. French designer and artist Francis Dravigny shares his experience of building a life in Cebu and working with Philippine fibers, while another feature takes readers inside the Camachos’ collection of works by Alfonso Ossorio, the Filipino-born artist who lived at the center of the Abstract Expressionist movement. Beyond Cebu, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to Keith Haring through the eighth edition of its Artycapucines collection.

Taken together, the stories offer a glimpse into the many ways passion can shape a life, whether through fashion, art, literature, design or the quiet work of building community. For editor-in-chief Trickie Lopa, the people featured in the issue share something fundamental: a willingness to give themselves to what matters.

“From the aspiring models, to the artists, designers and creatives we met in Cebu, to the other personalities we feature in this November issue, what connects them all is the willingness to devote time, energy and imagination to something that moves them deeply,” Lopa wrote.

Perhaps the most fitting expression of that devotion comes from Ramos, whose words offer a simple compass for anyone finding their place in a creative world.

“Just go where the love is,” he tells the team. “Find your people, because that’s the only way I knew how to do it.”