Where to eat ahead of Talisay City's fiesta

Traveling abroad for a food crawl has its appeal, but few things compare to the Philippines’ fiesta culture.

With Talisay City’s upcoming fiesta on October 15, 2026, the grounds of its city hall have already become a gathering place for food lovers. As early as now, people from the south are flocking to the area, where food stalls line the walkways like a treasure trail of local favorites, with something tempting waiting at nearly every turn.

For those who walk their dogs around Talisay City Hall, including this writer, the routine has become more than just a chance to jog, or let their furry companions play. It was also an excuse to eat.

With so many stalls to explore, here is a guide to what you can find at the fiesta food park.

Ube ice cream fruit drink

Start the crawl with something cold and colorful. Large containers filled with drinks in shades of ube, chocolate and mango make for an inviting first stop. A refreshing drink is a good companion as you walk around and decide what to eat next.

My personal pick is ube. It is hard to go wrong with a sweet, ube-flavored drink topped with ube ice cream, especially when the afternoon heat calls for something cool.

Street food on a stick

For pica-pica, skewers are an easy choice. Tempura, shrimp, dynamite and kwek-kwek give you a mix of savory bites that help balance the sweetness of your drink.

Get a little of everything and put them together in one container. The colorful assortment makes for an appetizing sight, and having several choices in one serving means you can sample different flavors without committing to just one snack.

Japanese pancakes

After the crunch and savory flavors of street food, Japanese pancakes offer a softer, sweeter break. Their fluffy texture and sweetness make them a pleasant treat between bites of something salty.

They are also a good option for those who want dessert without ending the crawl just yet.

Tuslob buwa

For a more filling stop, tuslob buwa is practically impossible to miss. The Cebuano favorite appears at stall after stall around the city hall grounds, making the challenge less about finding one and more about choosing where to eat.

For us, the deciding factor is usually the space available. With crowds moving from one stall to another, a spot where we can comfortably eat without being jostled makes all the difference.

Pair it with ginabot (deep fried pork intestines), proben (chicken proventriculis) and longganisa (Filipino sausage) for a hearty spread.

Sisig

Still undecided about your main course? A cup of sisig might tide you over while you continue exploring. These convenient servings are popular among food park goers who want something savory without sitting down for a full meal.

Some stalls also serve sisig made with lechon, giving the dish a local twist. In a city known for its lechon, this is another way to enjoy one of Talisay’s best-loved food specialties.

Lechon

There is a reason Talisay celebrates the Halad-Inasal Festival. Lechon is an essential part of the city’s food identity, and the fiesta food park offers another opportunity to get a taste.

Like tuslob buwa, lechon can be found at several stalls. The catch is that it tends to sell out early. Arriving ahead of the crowds gives you a better chance of getting a serving. For visitors who want to experience what Talisay lechon is all about, this is one stop worth prioritizing.

Barbecue stands

No Filipino food park feels complete without the familiar sight and smell of barbecue sizzling over hot coals. The stalls here offer an extensive selection of grilled favorites, with some also serving boiled seafood for those craving something different.

Mango shake

One refreshing drink is never quite enough for a long food crawl. If you started with ube, a mango shake is a good excuse for another round.

Juice coolers

For those who prefer lighter refreshments, colorful lemonades and fruit drinks are also available in large tubs. Their bright shades are hard to miss, making them eye-catching stops along the route.

Takoyaki

Follow the smell of freshly cooked takoyaki and you might find yourself stopping before you even spot the stall. These Japanese-style octopus balls are cooked in special molds and served hot. Their bite-sized portions also make them easy to share.

A fiesta food crawl close to home

Here, you can sample different dishes, cool down with a drink and enjoy the festive atmosphere without having to leave the city.

The food stalls open as early as 5 p.m.. and will continue serving visitors until Talisay City’s fiesta on Oct. 15.