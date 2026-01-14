Where to find Filipino celebrities this Sinulog 2026

What makes Sinulog one of the country’s most anticipated celebrations is its rare ability to hold spectacle and devotion in the same breath. At its core, the festival remains rooted in faith, an offering to the Señor Sto. Niño, yet also unfolds through movement, music and communal joy.

Artists come to Cebu not only to perform, but to participate in a tradition where singing and dancing become acts of reverence. As the saying goes, when you sing and dance, you pray twice.

This year, Sinulog once again transforms Cebu into a sprawling stage.

On Jan. 16, 2026, the airline-backed concert for a cause at SM Seaside Concert Grounds features Parokya ni Edgar, Sponge Cola, Rob Deniel and Earl Agustin, merging celebration with service in a free show.

The Visayan Hip-Hop Fest runs from Jan. 16 to 18 at Axis Vibo, showcasing Cookie$, No Pets Allowed, Midnasty, Mistah Lefty, and others alongside markets and pop-ups, spotlighting Visayan urban culture. Meanwhile, a nationwide rap battle takes over a parking lot at a club in Queensland Manor, Cebu City on the same date with free entry, featuring top Filipino rappers like Flow G, Skusta Clee, and Dice & K9 with Hi-C, plus intense battles such as K-Ram vs. Pen Pluma, judged by Pamoso and Sinio.

On the celebrity front, Emilio Daez will appear at SM Seaside on Jan. 17 and join the grand parade on Jan. 18 representing a fast-food brand. “Batang Quiapo” lead Coco Martin is slated for a mall show at SM City Cebu on Jan. 17.

Music lovers can catch “Tawag ng Tanghalan” finalist Gigi De Lana at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, on Jan. 16 for a free concert. The following day, SM Seaside hosts a star-studded Kapamilya lineup including ZsaZsa Padilla, Regine Velasquez, Marielle Montellano, McCoy De Leon, BGYO, alongside cast members from action-drama series “ROJA,” including Donny Pangilinan, Kyle Echarri, AC Bonifacio, Maymay Entrata, Kai Montinola, as well as Emilio Daez and Harvey Bautista.

Local flavor shines as Cebuano rock band Missing Filemon headlines a Sto. Niño tribute at Parkmall, Mandaue City, on Jan. 17, alongside artists like Jewel Angela Villaflores and Jay R Siaboc.

The grand parade on Jan. 18 adds star power with Paulo Avelino, Gab Valenciano, Jak Roberto and Dominic Roque representing an automobile dealership group.

Happy Sinulog, Cebuanos! S