Where to find the best halo-halo (according to Cebuanos)

The heat is oppressive, rendering movement impossible without a sheen of sweat. Fortunately, Cebu’s a place filled with coolers and icy treats and salvation comes in the form of the humble halo-halo.

SunStar Lifestyle recently stirred up a frenzy by asking Cebuanos to reveal their go-to spots for halo-halo, and yes they delivered. Here are some of the popular picks:

Joanna’s Halo-Halo & Snack Shoppe

SunStar Best of Cebu-recognized Joanna’s Halo-Halo & Snack Shoppe is a delightful gem in Cebu, offering a version of halo-halo that captures the essence of childhood nostalgia. Each serving is a medley of kaong, nata, gulaman, ube, cream and other sweet delights. One can find Joanna’s Halo-Halo & Snack Shoppe on R. Duterte St. in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Melton’s

Melton’s Halo-Halo is a classic favorite known for its generous mix of ingredients that surprises your taste buds in every scoop. The creamy goodness is the best part, making you realize you’re not just having a simple shaved ice treat. With several outlets scattered across Cebu, including spots in Pardo, Labangon, Minglanilla, and more, Melton’s is a crowd-favorite!

Sol’s

Sol’s is another beloved halo-halo spot in Cebu, known for its generous sprinkling of crunchy cornflakes atop a creamy ice base. Its menu offers a variety of options, including regular halo-halo, mais con sols and halo-halo with ice cream. With branches located throughout the city, including Inayawan, Pardo, Talisay, Minglanilla, Labangon, and more, Sol’s makes it easy to satisfy your halo-halo cravings wherever you are in Cebu.

Jj’s

Halo-halo dates are a blast at Jj’s! Its store’s cool blue interior matches the refreshing halo-halo perfectly. Jj’s only uses nothing but fresh, colorful ingredients like sweet beans and gelatin cubes that make every cup pop with flavor and worthy of a photo snap. Swing by Talamban Times Square in Cebu City for a fun and tasty halo-halo treat at Jj’s.

Razon’s by Glenn

For those craving simplicity and deliciousness, this halo-halo store is the perfect match. With flavors like Ube Macapuno, Mais Macapuno, Mais con Leche, and more, the brand stays true to the classic, original style of halo-halo. You can find them at SM Seaside City Cebu, ready to satisfy your flavored frosty cravings.

Victoria’s halo-halo

For a true Talisaynon, Victoria’s halo-halo is a must-try, offering nothing but genuine pleasure in every spoonful. With a simple yet complete array of ingredients, Victoria’s halo-halo is both nostalgic and original. Serving up glasses of halo-halo for years, Victoria’s has remained faithful to its delicious recipe, making it a beloved spot.

Kastelli di Angelis

Cool off in style at its castle-like restaurant while enjoying a specialty halo-halo. This spot offers a unique experience with its halo-halo, featuring a generous serving of ingredients and large scoops of ice cream. With a 360-degree view, it’s the perfect place to chill out. Kastelli di Angelis is located in San Fernando, south of Cebu.

Monbis’

Monbis’ halo-halo is a summer favorite, served in cute cups and elevated to a frosty dessert delight with chocolate syrup, mallows, or stick-os. It’s a cozy and fun take on the classic halo-halo, perfect for beating the summer heat. Monbis halo-halo can be found in various locations including Tisa, Guadalupe, Mandaue, Toledo and more.

Mang Inasal

Mang Inasal’s halo-halo is a hit among Cebuanos, and it’s easy to see why. Packed with beans, red beans, jellies, flan, and more, it’s a true delight. Its new extra creamy formula ensures that no matter how hot it gets, its halo-halo keeps you cool. You can grab one at malls like Gaisano malls, SM malls, Parkmall and more around Cebu.

Kuya J

Kuya J serves up its Espesyal halo-halo with milky-smooth, ube-flavored ice, generously loaded with delicious ingredients. Topped with homemade leche flan complemented with sweet ube cream, it’s a treat one deserves not just for the summer. Kuya J offers its own variations of halo-halo, such as Ube and Saba. One can enjoy these icy treats at its locations in SM malls, Ayala Center Cebu and more around the city.