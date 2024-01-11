Where to see the original Sto. Niño de Cebu?

DEVOTEES, young and old, from Cebu and other parts of the world visit the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City to venerate the image of Señor Sto. Niño especially in the days leading to His feast day.

Because of its cultural and religious significance, many devotees desire to see the original image of Sto. Niño, as they seek a direct connection to the historical and revered image of the Holy Child.

The four-century-old original wooden image of the Holy Child is fortunately accessible to the public.

“We try to correct people that wala tagoi sa Augustinians. The one nga ilang bisitahon is the original image. Kanang gilinyahan sa mga tawo,” said Fr. Ion Miranda, one of the friars of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

(We try to correct the belief that the Augustinians are hiding the original image. The one that people visit is actually the original image. That's what people have been lining up.)

The original image is encased in a bullet proof glass inside the Santo Niño Chapel, located at the right side of the altar.

Santo Niño Chapel

The Santo Niño Chapel, also termed as the “marble chapel,” is now the permanent place of the original Sto. Niño.