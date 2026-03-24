Which Fitness era are you in? Inside the latest lifestyle shift

Scroll long enough and you’ll notice people online casually identifying themselves by the sport they’ve recently picked up — as if it’s a personality trait, a routine, even a phase of life.
It’s half joke, half truth. And it’s not just driven by the hype around films like Marty Supreme. In between work, screen time and everything else, more people are looking for something physical that also feels social — or at the very least, sustainable.
What’s interesting is that these “sports eras” aren’t just about fitness. They’re about identity and how people choose to spend their time now. A quick scan through friends’ posts and FYPs reveals a few clear favorites that keep resurfacing.
Pickleball
Easy to pick up — especially if you have a background in racket sports — pickleball is fast-paced enough to stay engaging and built for interaction. It has quietly become one of the most social sports around.
With courts popping up across the metro, it’s common to walk in solo and leave having met a handful of new people. At this point, it doubles as a casual networking space and, for some, even a dating scene.
Golf
Once seen as intimidating and exclusive, golf is being reintroduced to a younger crowd in a more approachable way. Driving ranges and indoor simulators have lowered the barrier to entry, turning it into something you can try without committing to a full course.
The appeal now leans less on prestige and more on the experience.
Running
If there’s one constant, it’s running — but even that has evolved. What used to be a solitary, endurance-focused activity is now layered with culture: organized run clubs, themed races and “softer” approaches like slow running.
There’s also a visible effort to romanticize it — the sunrise jog, the curated playlist, the buko juice reward after hitting your goal. Even lifestyle guides have highlighted go-to running spots such as Cebu Business Park, Citi di Mare and CCLEX, reflecting how embedded running has become in everyday city life.
Pilates
Pilates sits at the intersection of fitness and lifestyle. It’s low-impact but demanding, structured yet calming.
While it often carries a certain aesthetic appeal — from studio spaces to workout attire — its staying power lies in how it makes people feel: stronger, more aligned, more in control. As more studios open, accessibility has improved, drawing in those looking for consistency without the intensity of high-impact workouts.
It’s as much about mindfulness as it is about movement.
Badminton
Long familiar but newly appreciated again, badminton is having a quiet resurgence, especially in community courts and parks.
It’s relatively affordable, easy to organize and deceptively intense. What makes it stand out is its balance — competitive enough to feel engaging, but casual enough to remain social.
It’s the kind of sport that reminds you movement doesn’t always have to be structured to be satisfying.
Mountain climbing
There’s a reason gorpcore is everywhere — and it’s not just for café fits. More people are taking that aesthetic outdoors, putting it to the test through hiking and mountain climbing.
Beyond the visuals, the appeal lies in the experience itself: disconnecting from screens, pushing physical limits and gaining a different kind of perspective — literally and figuratively. Touch grass, they say. S