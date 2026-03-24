Which Fitness era are you in? Inside the latest lifestyle shift

Scroll long enough and you’ll notice people online casually identifying themselves by the sport they’ve recently picked up — as if it’s a personality trait, a routine, even a phase of life.

It’s half joke, half truth. And it’s not just driven by the hype around films like Marty Supreme. In between work, screen time and everything else, more people are looking for something physical that also feels social — or at the very least, sustainable.

What’s interesting is that these “sports eras” aren’t just about fitness. They’re about identity and how people choose to spend their time now. A quick scan through friends’ posts and FYPs reveals a few clear favorites that keep resurfacing.

Pickleball

Easy to pick up — especially if you have a background in racket sports — pickleball is fast-paced enough to stay engaging and built for interaction. It has quietly become one of the most social sports around.

With courts popping up across the metro, it’s common to walk in solo and leave having met a handful of new people. At this point, it doubles as a casual networking space and, for some, even a dating scene.