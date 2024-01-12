Whipping up innovative cabbage recipes in the middle of oversupply

The sight of local farmers giving away their local produce can always be heartbreaking. Farming is often a labor-intensive and challenging profession. Farmers dedicate long hours and hard work to grow their crops.

Yamah Requina’s viral post on social media brings attention to the plight of farmers in Dalaguete, a southern town in Cebu. The post showcases an act of generosity by farmers who distributed a truckload of cabbages along the highway, accompanied by a sign indicating that the cabbages are free for anyone to take; individuals simply need to approach the truck.

The post has received commendation recently for highlighting the farmers’ altruistic gesture. However, some netizens express frustration over what seems to be a lack of proactive measures by the agricultural market to anticipate and address such situations.

This is not only felt by farmers in Cebu but also in Benguet where farmers dumped their cabbages on the roadside for free. In Cebu, the Department of Agriculture reports a surge in cabbage production, ranging from 33,000 to 38,000 metric tons, significantly surpassing the usual level of 20,000. This is not the first instance of an oversupply of cabbage being reported in Dalaguete.

And while collaboration between government bodies, farmers and stakeholders in the supply chain is often crucial to implementing successful oversupply mitigation measures, small individual actions can also make a difference. For instance, something as simple as consistently stocking cabbages in one’s household can contribute to absorbing excess supply. This micro-level support, when combined with broader initiatives, helps create a more resilient and balanced agricultural ecosystem.

Cabbage is a rich source of vitamins, especially vitamin C, and other essential nutrients such as vitamin K, vitamin B6, folate and dietary fiber. Here’s an enjoyable way to include cabbages in your diet.

Cabbage rolls

Cabbage rolls recipe combines the unique taste of cabbage with a savory filling made from ground pork or beef, rice and aromatic seasonings. To start, blanch cabbage leaves in boiling water and set aside. Cook rice separately. In a skillet, sauté chopped onions and garlic, then brown ground pork or beef. Combine the cooked rice, diced tomatoes, oregano, thyme, salt and pepper in the skillet, creating a flavorful filling.

Assemble by placing the filling in cabbage leaves and rolling them up. Arrange the rolls in a baking dish with tomato sauce and bake. The result is a comforting and well-balanced dish, with the tender cabbage complementing the savory meat and rice filling.

One-pot chicken and cabbage soup