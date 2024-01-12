Whipping up innovative cabbage recipes in the middle of oversupply

The sight of local farmers giving away their local produce can always be heartbreaking. Farming is often a labor-intensive and challenging profession. Farmers dedicate long hours and hard work to grow their crops.
Yamah Requina’s viral post on social media brings attention to the plight of farmers in Dalaguete, a southern town in Cebu. The post showcases an act of generosity by farmers who distributed a truckload of cabbages along the highway, accompanied by a sign indicating that the cabbages are free for anyone to take; individuals simply need to approach the truck.
The post has received commendation recently for highlighting the farmers’ altruistic gesture. However, some netizens express frustration over what seems to be a lack of proactive measures by the agricultural market to anticipate and address such situations.
This is not only felt by farmers in Cebu but also in Benguet where farmers dumped their cabbages on the roadside for free. In Cebu, the Department of Agriculture reports a surge in cabbage production, ranging from 33,000 to 38,000 metric tons, significantly surpassing the usual level of 20,000. This is not the first instance of an oversupply of cabbage being reported in Dalaguete.
And while collaboration between government bodies, farmers and stakeholders in the supply chain is often crucial to implementing successful oversupply mitigation measures, small individual actions can also make a difference. For instance, something as simple as consistently stocking cabbages in one’s household can contribute to absorbing excess supply. This micro-level support, when combined with broader initiatives, helps create a more resilient and balanced agricultural ecosystem.
Cabbage is a rich source of vitamins, especially vitamin C, and other essential nutrients such as vitamin K, vitamin B6, folate and dietary fiber. Here’s an enjoyable way to include cabbages in your diet.
Cabbage rolls
Cabbage rolls recipe combines the unique taste of cabbage with a savory filling made from ground pork or beef, rice and aromatic seasonings. To start, blanch cabbage leaves in boiling water and set aside. Cook rice separately. In a skillet, sauté chopped onions and garlic, then brown ground pork or beef. Combine the cooked rice, diced tomatoes, oregano, thyme, salt and pepper in the skillet, creating a flavorful filling.
Assemble by placing the filling in cabbage leaves and rolling them up. Arrange the rolls in a baking dish with tomato sauce and bake. The result is a comforting and well-balanced dish, with the tender cabbage complementing the savory meat and rice filling.
One-pot chicken and cabbage soup
This is a hearty and easy-to-make dish. In a single pot, combine diced chicken, shredded cabbage, carrots, onions and garlic. Add chicken broth, herbs and seasonings for flavor. Simmer until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is cooked through. This simple one-pot soup is not only nourishing but also convenient, making it an ideal comfort food for a quick and satisfying meal.
Cabbage salad
Cabbage salad is a refreshing and crunchy dish that’s quick to prepare. Shred fresh cabbage and combine it with colorful vegetables like carrots and bell peppers. Toss in a zesty dressing made with olive oil, vinegar, mustard and a touch of honey. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix everything well, allowing the flavors to meld. Garnish with fresh herbs or toasted seeds for an extra layer of texture. This vibrant and nutritious cabbage salad is perfect as a side dish or a light, satisfying meal on its own.
Filipino corned beef and cabbage
This is a flavorful and comforting dish that brings together tender corned beef, sautéed with garlic, onions and potatoes, and complemented by the addition of thinly sliced cabbage. This traditional Filipino recipe starts by cooking corned beef until it’s browned and aromatic. Onions and garlic are then sautéed to enhance the savory flavors. Potatoes are added for a hearty element, and finally, the cabbage is incorporated to bring a crisp and slightly sweet contrast.
Filipino pancit
Filipino pancit, a beloved noodle dish, features a delightful twist with the addition of cabbage for both flavor and texture. Typically stir-fried, Pancit showcases a medley of thin rice noodles, savory meats such as chicken or pork and an assortment of colorful vegetables. The cabbage, thinly sliced for a crisp texture, adds a subtle sweetness to the dish. As the ingredients mingle in a savory soy-based sauce, the cabbage absorbs the flavorful essence of the other components.
Coleslaw
Coleslaw, a classic and refreshing side dish, stars shredded cabbage as its main ingredient. This versatile salad combines crisp cabbage with carrots, creating a vibrant and colorful base. The dressing, typically a blend of mayonnaise, vinegar and sugar, imparts a creamy and slightly tangy flavor. Coleslaw can also feature additional ingredients such as grated apples or raisins for a touch of sweetness and crunch.
Chicken sotanghon soup
Chicken sotanghon soup is a comforting Filipino dish known for its delicate and flavorful combination of ingredients. This soup features glass noodles, known as sotanghon, combined with tender chicken, garlic, onions and ginger. The addition of sliced cabbage provides a crisp texture and subtle sweetness to the broth. Seasoned with fish sauce and pepper, the soup is often garnished with green onions and sometimes a squeeze of calamansi for added brightness.