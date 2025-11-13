Whispers of history from Kyotos temple walls

Temple architecture in Japan is often associated with its two important religions — Shintoism and Buddhism. So, what better way to experience both than by including at least a Shinto and a Buddhist temple in our must-visits in our whole day stroll.

Piercing through the serene skyline of Japan’s old capital city, the pagoda of To-ji temple is clearly visible while approaching the Kyoto Station via the bullet train. The temple has been the headquarters of the Shingon sect of Japanese Buddhism, often referred to as Esoteric or Tantric Buddhism. To-ji, which means “East Temple,” is one of two huge “guardian temples” constructed on two sides of the main entrance to the Imperial City of Heiankyo (the original name of the city of Kyoto). These were hallmark buildings that marked the transfer of Japan’s capital to Kyoto from Nara back in 794 AD.