White Heart Lane offers a dynamic space for creatives and tech startups in the south

The estate features many unique spaces designed to inspire and nurture creativity. The veranda and hillside amphitheater are perfect for outdoor performances and gatherings, while the secret garden offers a peaceful retreat for contemplation. The garden lounge serves as a co-working space, encouraging collaboration among local creatives. Soon, the area near the garden lounge will be transformed into a gallery for artists to exhibit and curate their work.

White Heart Lane’s mission is to create a dedicated space for creatives, especially focusing on the growing talent in the south. Tan is particularly excited about bringing the film industry to WHL by offering an outdoor cinema where students and aspiring filmmakers can showcase their work. “I see so much potential with Cebuanos, but it’s often overlooked,” he said, emphasizing the need to support local talent.

In addition to promoting the arts, WHL is committed to supporting the local community. It hosts a farmers market to support local farmers and is actively involved in local SK initiatives. WHL aims to provide a versatile space for any form of creative expression, from wellness and art workshops to outdoor cinema screenings.

In June alone, White Heart Lane supported three significant events. On June 8, 2024, WHL hosted the Solana Ecosystem Call organized by Web3 Cebu, where attendees were dressed in Filipiniana-themed attire. This was followed by Stellar Garden on June 12, an event by Stellar PH aimed at ecosystem building for entrepreneurs. In celebration of Pride Month, another community gathering took place on June 22, dubbed “Yaku Ta Besh!” by Ukay Ta Bai, in collaboration with the Cebu Pride Movement and Love Yourself.

The pandemic has limited the opportunities for people to gather and collaborate, making it more important than ever to offer open spaces where creativity can thrive. White Heart Lane is perfectly positioned to fill this need, offering a safe and inspiring environment for artists and creatives to come together and share their work.

With its diverse spaces, it caters to various forms of artistic expression. Whether it’s painting, sculpture, music, dance, theater, or film, WHL provides the resources and environment needed for creativity to flourish. It encourages artists to experiment, collaborate, and grow, fostering a vibrant community of creatives who can share ideas and inspire one another.

In White Heart Lane, the south’s creative pulse beats stronger than ever. As it continues to develop and expand its space, many artists and creatives are expected to launch their careers at this vibrant new hub.