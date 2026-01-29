Who are the new faces of Disney's live-action Rapunzel

From zombie to charming thief

Casting Flynn Rider comes with its own expectations. The character’s humor and self-awareness have long been part of the film’s appeal.

Milo Manheim, now 24, gained prominence as Zed in Disney’s “Zombies” film franchise, which debuted in 2018. While the role leaned toward comedy, Manheim’s timing and screen presence helped anchor the character, qualities that align with Flynn Rider’s personality.

Manheim also has stage experience, having appeared in productions such as “Rent,” “A Chorus Line” and “Footloose.” His background in musical theater suggests familiarity with the demands of a role that combines acting, singing, and movement.

A musical pairing

With the animated “Tangled” known for its musical elements, expectations around casting naturally extend beyond appearance. Both Croft and Manheim have backgrounds that suggest comfort with performance-driven storytelling, pointing to an adaptation that may retain the musical emphasis of the original.

Disney has not announced an official release date. With casting confirmed and production still in its early stages, the project remains in development, with further details expected to emerge over time.

For now, the announcement offers a first look at how Disney is shaping its next live-action adaptation, beginning with the actors who will bring its central characters to life.