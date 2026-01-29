Who are the new faces of Disney's live-action Rapunzel

Another familiar animated princess is moving toward a live-action retelling as Disney advances development on a new adaptation of “Rapunzel.” The studio has named its leads: Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim.
Fan castings had circulated online for years, but Disney’s final choices introduce two actors with established screen and stage backgrounds. Both bring experience in genre work and musical performance, offering clues to how the studio may approach the project. Here’s where audiences may recognize them from.
From Raven to Rapunzel
At 21, Teagan Croft is best known for portraying Raven in the DC series “Titans,” a role she played from 2018 until the show’s conclusion in 2023. For several seasons, Croft embodied a character defined by darkness and emotional restraint.
Her casting as Rapunzel marks a clear shift — from brooding intensity to warmth and openness. Viewers familiar with her previous work may be interested to see how she approaches the character’s lighter emotional register, particularly in musical scenes central to the story.
Croft began acting at a young age, appearing on stage as Scout Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird. That early theater experience helped shape her performance discipline, an asset for a role rooted in musical storytelling.
From zombie to charming thief
Casting Flynn Rider comes with its own expectations. The character’s humor and self-awareness have long been part of the film’s appeal.
Milo Manheim, now 24, gained prominence as Zed in Disney’s “Zombies” film franchise, which debuted in 2018. While the role leaned toward comedy, Manheim’s timing and screen presence helped anchor the character, qualities that align with Flynn Rider’s personality.
Manheim also has stage experience, having appeared in productions such as “Rent,” “A Chorus Line” and “Footloose.” His background in musical theater suggests familiarity with the demands of a role that combines acting, singing, and movement.
A musical pairing
With the animated “Tangled” known for its musical elements, expectations around casting naturally extend beyond appearance. Both Croft and Manheim have backgrounds that suggest comfort with performance-driven storytelling, pointing to an adaptation that may retain the musical emphasis of the original.
Disney has not announced an official release date. With casting confirmed and production still in its early stages, the project remains in development, with further details expected to emerge over time.
For now, the announcement offers a first look at how Disney is shaping its next live-action adaptation, beginning with the actors who will bring its central characters to life. S