Who got the most out of dropping all charges but unexplained wealth against VP Sara.

Move shouldn’t have surprised anymore.

The defense panel, led by Sheila Sison, criticized the move, alleging waste of the Senate court’s resources and forcing the evidence not to present its own evidence.

Really, was it surprised? It acted surprised, on top of being seemingly dismayed, yet not infuriated.

The defense, to be sure, would benefit from the dropping of the three charges. The prosecution is deprived of the complementary or support role of the three other charges. Like the enemy initially having four bullets in the gun, now having only one. The risk of being struck down by the trial is down 75 percent. The burden of disproving the accusations becomes less heavy.

Yet the defense criticism reacted as if the prosecution did something the adverse party shouldn’t or wouldn’t have done, something unexpected, even surprising. It did not. It shouldn’t have.

They must’ve known it was part of the enemy arsenal.

Being a prerogative, the right of prosecution to abandon some charges has been there all along. Was in fact done in a past impeachment trial of a Supreme Court chief justice. Off with his head and it was.

No longer unprecedented. A strategy and tool implicitly allowed if not expressly granted. And therefore anticipated and prepared for.

More probably than not, it was something the defense was ready for. And the response of acting surprised, even hurt, was the devised response.

Each side driven by compulsion

to win, employ tools at hand

It’s no punches pulled, off-with-the-gloves, sword-unsheathed thing.

But what must exasperate the defense is that instead of using more bullets or more guns, the prosecution is employing less.

Defense complaint: haven’t

answered, can’t answer back…

… with their evidence on the articles the prosecution dropped. The formal presentation of evidence, that is. Because defense had the chance to cross-examine witnesses and punch holes in it and, off court — in interviews and spins — they counter-attacked.

Not the same thing, no, but being spared the burden of defending the charges that would no longer be adjudicated is also not defending formally those charges at the trial. Cannot have your Leona or Dove Street cake and eat it too.

And the off-Senate tirades on anything at the trial or outside of it the opposite camp has sown in the public mind can still be hurled in the same forums, except at the Senate — and now no longer covered by the impeachment’s sub judice rule.

Yes, defense still holds the right of reply to the evidence presented on the removed articles, just no longer at the Senate trial.