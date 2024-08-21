Who is Cebu's 'Cheerful-Langga' on 'Pinoy Big Brother: Gen11'

When you hear the name “Rain,” it’s like a breath of fresh air — simple, natural and full of charm. Like a gentle rain that brings life to a dry landscape, this is exactly what Rain Celmar, Cebu’s “Cheerfu-Langga” from “Pinoy Big Brother: Gen11” embodies.

At just 17, Rain is one of the youngest on the PBB roster, but she’s already captured hearts with her beautiful smile and positive outlook.

Here’s everything you need to know about her as shared by Rain in her PBB Gen11 Slambook entry:

Singing - Rain’s dream job is singing, and she’s already making waves with her original song “C U Happy,” which she co-wrote and led for a team task. This catchy track blends Bisaya, Tagalog and English, and it’s no surprise that it’s becoming a hit on social media!

Sporty - Rain’s fit physique is proof of her active lifestyle. She’s into volleyball, badminton and boxing, and her athleticism is sure to shine even more as the physical tasks inside the house ramp up.

BINI fan - Talent recognizes talent! Rain is a big fan of BINI, which shows her love for music and makes her even more relatable. She’s also into Daniel Caesar, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Arthur Nery.

Relatable - From fried chicken to sushi, pizza, chocolate and adobo, Rain’s comfort food choices reveal her down-to-earth nature and love for good eats.

Hidden talent - Besides her obvious talents, Rain has a few surprises up her sleeve that are sure to impress such as moving her ears!

Family-oriented - Rain’s family holds a special place in her heart. She often mentions them as her biggest inspiration in the show, and it’s clear why she’s their beloved “langga.”

Good task leader - While Rain’s calm and smiling demeanor might seem laid-back, she’s actually a strong task leader. Her best friend in the house, another Cebuana named Kai, admires Rain’s dedication and leadership skills.

Optimistic - Rain’s motto? Keep a smile on her face and stay optimistic. She believes in the power of a positive outlook, no matter what challenges come her way.

Poganda - Rain embodies the perfect blend of “pogi” and “maganda” or “poganda,” with her striking chinita look and deep voice, making her a charmer for many audiences.