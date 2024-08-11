Who is Cebu's 'Singing Gwapa' on 'Pinoy Big Brother: Gen11'

When Kim Chiu snagged the Big Winner title on “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 1,” she also earned the endearing title of “Chinita Princess” of Cebu. While not everyone might be glued to the famous reality show, a doll-like contestant named Kaisha Denniel “Kai” Montinola from Cebu is stealing hearts across social media. With her funny and adorable demeanor, she’s already become a TikTok sensation with multiple fan edits.

Here’s everything fans need to know about the 17-year-old “Singing Gwapa” of “Pinoy Big Brother: Gen11.”

A runway model

Kai has been making waves in Cebu with her runway modeling for B&B Models Cebu. Standing tall at 5’7”, this slender beauty can’t be missed. Her petite face structure, sweet smile accented by cute braces, and a show stopping aura all combine to give her a beauty queen presence.

A hearty singer

Kai is undeniably the number one fan favorite on the reality show, and her talent is a big reason why. Fans have been reviving her online performances, including a young Kai singing at the Beaconhouse International Student Convention (BISC) Idol Philippines, where she wowed everyone with her rendition of “The Power of One” by Donna Summer.

A family-oriented person

Kai’s introduction video shared a heartfelt message: “When I found out I was adopted, I was very thankful that I was brought into a family that gave me the life I know right now.” Thanks to their encouragement, she’s explored countless passions and is now celebrated as a talented 17-year-old contestant on the show.

A big fan of ABBA

Aside from her love for artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and Charlie Puth, Kai reveals her old-soul side by naming ABBA as one of her favorite musicians. Fans have even unearthed a video of her performing “Thank You for the Music” by ABBA, which looks like an audition piece, as well as another clip of her singing the same song at what appears to be a family gathering.

A funny friend

Kai is known for her funny faces and hilarious reactions to tasks, and she’s made quite an impression with her viral joke: “What do queer samurais do?” “They slash them (they/them),” she quipped. Fellow contestants have noticed her playful and energetic nature — she’s never one to slack off. And her famous pick-up line? “Are you a maze? Because I get lost in your eyes.”

A sporty gal

What can’t Kai do? She’s not only a talented singer but also excels in sports, playing both badminton and basketball, whether for leisure or competitively. One thing’s for sure — Kai is ready to conquer any sports tasks that come her way inside the Big Brother house.

An optimistic individual

“I think I’m almost delusional because I’m so optimistic,” Kai shared in one of her introduction videos. Despite her youth, Kai exhibits a mature mindset, firmly believing that everything happens for a reason and that it ultimately leads to happiness.