Who is Cristine Reyes’ rumored boyfriend?

ACCORDING to reports, Cristine Reyes is now linked to Gio Tingson.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Tingson heads Public Affairs and Government Relations at Grab and previously served as chief political officer to Bam Aquino from 2016 to 2018.

He holds a degree in AB Philosophy with a minor in Development Management, as well as a law degree. He also previously led Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party from 2018 to 2022.

Reports say Tingson and Reyes were childhood sweethearts, with their relationship gaining attention in July 2025 after he posted photos of them during a trip to Vietnam.

Reyes was previously linked to actor Marco Gumabao, with breakup rumors surfacing in April 2025 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. / TRC S