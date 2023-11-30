‘Who let CCUVA run night market?’

THE Cebu City Council has inquired on the authority of the Cebu Coalition of United Vendors Association (CCUVA) to operate and manage the City’s Night Market, prompting the council to invite the City Legal Office (CLO) to an executive session on the matter.

In its Resolution 16 dated Oct. 16, 2023, the council said the night market should have been operated by the Cebu City Market Authority since this is the City Government’s project, unless it is by law or agreement that this function will be delegated to a private organization or association.

In relation to the market’s operation, CCUVA was collecting space rental, “arkabala” and fees to cover electricity expenses, among others, in the amount of P200 daily per stall

The amount collected as a cash ticket or “arkabala” by the City Treasurer’s Office is only P20.

During the Cebu City Council’s executive session on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, CLO representative Ramon Mikhail Duyongco said, citing the draft legal opinion prepared by Christian Philip Lubac, the previous handling lawyer, that the City Legal Office is not the repository of records for the agreement entered into by the City, particularly the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Cebu City Government and CCUVA.

In the same legal opinion, Duyongco said the public roads on which the night market operates cannot be subject to any agreement as these roads are in the public domain.

Organizer or not?

Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, chairperson of the committee on tourism, said when the night market started, the CCUVA was just one of the organizations tapped by the organizing committee. She said it was the Cebu City Tourism Commission that started the night market on Colon Street in 2022.

She said they did not collect fees from the vendors, saying each organization handled its own people.

She explained that the involvement of the CCUVA is not really as an organizer, but as just one among other groups that were sought to sell in the market.

However, Colon Night Market organizer Maria Pino told SunStar Cebu that the night market was not a project organized by the Cebu City Government.

Pino said it was the vendors who asked the City Government to allow them to put up stalls at night on Colon Street, saying that having it will support them.

“Now, if we talk about a MOA, there are two persons or entities that agree that this is my project and you will be the one to lead it, then there should be a MOA. But there is none here because this night market was a suggestion of the people, a suggestion of the vendors,” Pino said in Cebuano.

She said it is a self-support initiative of the vendors association.

Regarding the P200 rental, Pino said they need to collect rental from the vendors because there are bills they need to pay, which include the electricity bill, personnel honorarium, and for beautification purposes. “So we agreed that we, the vendors, will contribute P200 every day, and that’s where we will get the funding for the beautification there of Colon,” Pino said.

She explained that from the P200 rental from each vendor, P20 goes to the City Government.

Pino said that aside from giving honorarium to the working personnel, who number 200-260, they also provide them with food. As for the electricity bill, Pino said the first 10 watts is covered by the P200 rental, with any consumption beyond that paid for by the vendors.

Another complaint

Nestor Archival, the City Council’s minority floor leader, said another complaint regarding the night market is that there are vendors who are not from Cebu City.

Pesquera said she had also received complaints about why certain vendors were not included or allowed to sell in the night market.

She said they had to set a deadline for the vendors to be allowed to join the night market in order to accommodate as many of them in the space that had been provided and allowed by the City Council.

“When they learn that there is a night market, then they should immediately decide if they want to join,” Pesquera said.