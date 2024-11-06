Who really owns Pajac lot?

THE ownership of the lot where Abuno Elementary School and National High School in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City stands has recently come under dispute, with multiple claimants emerging in the past weeks.

The Alegres-Cosep clan, one of the claimants, took drastic action on Nov. 1, 2024, by padlocking the gates of the elementary school.

On what grounds does the Alegres-Cosep family base their claims on the property?

The following are key events dating back to the 1960s that led to the recent padlocking of the public school.

Key events

June 1960: The Department of Education’s (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Division obtained a document of sale indicating the transfer of a one-hectare lot from the late Cornelia de Alegres to Fructuoso Fuentes, who later served as the school’s Parents-Teachers Association president. Cornelia was married to Marciano Alegres, the reported original landowner.

August 1966: Fuentes executed a notarized deed of donation, transferring ownership of the lot to the Lapu-Lapu City Government under Mayor Mariano Dimataga. This donation was formalized by a City Council resolution, and the land was declared a government property.

In recent interviews, city officials maintained that the deed of sale and donation prove City ownership.

However, Alfredo Bensi, legal counsel for the Alegres-Cosep family, contested the validity of both documents, claiming that Cornelia had no right to sell the property and that Fuentes’ donation was “void and non-existent” due to discrepancies, including an incorrect lot number listed in the deed.

Recent developments

September–October 2024: The Alegres family reached out to city officials to negotiate, claiming ownership. The City Government, however, rescheduled meetings multiple times, leading the family to issue a warning that they would lock the school gates if no resolution was reached.

Nov. 1, 2024: The Alegres-Cosep heirs locked three gates of Abuno Elementary School, trapping a security guard inside for nearly eight hours. Pajac Barangay Captain Bonifacio Ompad Jr. eventually authorized the cutting of a chain on a side gate to free her.

Nov. 2–4, 2024: Despite assurances from the Alegres-Cosep family to reopen the gates, the main entrance remained locked.

Another family, the Pangatungans, also claimed ownership of the lot on Nov. 3, further complicating the dispute. The main gate was unlocked by an unknown individual on the night of Nov. 3.

Nov. 4, 2024: Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan held a press conference, announcing plans to file charges of illegal detention and grave coercion against seven members of the Alegres-Cosep family. He said compensation for the land would require a court order validating the claimants’ documents.

Nov. 5, 2024–present: The Alegres-Cosep family maintains its claim, saying it intends to respect the City and DepEd by not demolishing the school if they receive fair compensation. The family is prepared to escalate its claim by writing to DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara and is planning to offer the land to the City Government formally. If no response is received, it will issue a demand letter for payment. / DPC