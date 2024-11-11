Who’s accountable for ‘wasted’ steel structures?

After the Department of Transportation (DOTr) committed to clear out the steel structures used as foundation for the leaf-inspired roof of the two bus stations of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project along Osmeña Blvd., netizens have demanded accountability on the loss of project funds.

Meanwhile, an urban planner sees the DOTr as the one that should be held accountable since it is the implementing agency.

A netizen commented on a SunStar Cebu Facebook post that it is easy for the government officials to decide on removing structures at the expense of the taxpayers.

“Gausik-usik lang sa kwarta ug oras. Nahasol pa ang mga tawo sa traffic (It’s a waste of funds and time. It also caused traffic which inconvenienced a lot of people),” another netizen said.

Urban planner Nigel Paul Villarete told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, that the DOTr is directly accountable to the Commission on Audit (COA). He said that whatever the DOTr decides, they have to make sure they can justify it to COA.

Villarete, who served as city administrator during the term of former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña when the project was proposed, said that the function and location of the bus stations were carefully studied to serve the majority of the road users, “with the least walking possible.”

He said that he would not mind how the bus stations would look as long as they serve their intended function and retain their location as planned.

He explained that during the proposal and negotiation of the CBRT, they discussed more on the alignment, buses, number and location of stations and how the system works.

Last Feb. 27, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia issued Memorandum 16-2024 ordering the Chinese contractors and project implementers of the CBRT Package 1 to cease further construction of bus stations fronting the Capitol building due to potential heritage law violations.

Villarete said that when they conceptualized the CBRT, the architectural look was “farthest from their mind,” adding that what was imperative was how the project works and how it will serve the people.

“When we propose and design a transport system, we design the lanes and the bus ways and stations and how it works. How the station looks is not included, that would be designed later during the implementation,” he added.

When it comes to the stations’ design, Villarete refrained from commenting since for him, there are different views about it. He said the architectural design of the stations does not affect how the transport system works.

“I really don’t mind how it looks for as long as it serves (its purpose),” he said.

Previous reports have stated that before they can resume the civil works, the contractor and proponent were told to secure necessary permits and seek approval from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) for the construction of the bus stations in front of the Capitol building, by virtue of Republic Act 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.

In compliance, the contractor halted all activities in the area and left the construction materials, including the steel roofing frames for the Foglia leaf pillars in the middle of Osmeña Blvd.

The proponent has started the paperwork to secure the approval of the NHCP.

Storage Space

On Nov. 9, CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong said that in the meantime, the steel structures will be stored at the Fuente station since he has to request Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to store the steel structures at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Imbong said on Monday that the contractor does not have a storage area for the steel structures. However, the contract is about to end.

SunStar sought more details on the contract, but the project manager has not responded to messages, as of press deadline.

Mayor Garcia said on Monday that there has been a verbal request from the CBRT project management to store the steel structures at the SRP. He said he was still waiting for the formal request.

Loan agreement

Garcia said that in his Nov. 8 meeting with representatives of the World Bank which financed the CBRT, they wanted the budget allocation for the resettlement sites to be utilized since the loan agreement would already lapse in June 2026.

Garcia said that he is still waiting for the report from the Ad Hoc Committee created by the Cebu City Council that would look into the alleged irregularities in the procurement of lots intended for the relocation of individuals displaced by the CBRT project.

Asked what would happen if the budget allocation for the resettlement sites will still be unused by the time the loan agreement lapsed, the mayor said he does not know whether there will still be a chance to extend the loan agreement or not.

“If it has been extended for several times, that’s a big question mark. I don’t know what options are left if the loan agreement lapses,” Garcia said. / JPS