Who's winning (and who needs extra luck) in 2026, according to the Chinese Zodiac

A few days into 2026, many are still trying to figure out what kind of year this will be. Is it a slow, soggy start brought on by rainy weather or the calm before momentum kicks in?

As the Chinese zodiac transitions from the Year of the Snake to the Year of the Horse on Feb. 17, astrological forecasts offer a glimpse into which signs are set to thrive and which may need to tread more carefully.

Based on ratings from experts cited by Travel China Guide, here’s how the 12 zodiac signs stack up in fortune, career, love, wealth and health — from the luckiest to those facing a more challenging year.

Luckiest signs of 2026

These signs are poised for an exceptional year, with high ratings across multiple areas of life.

Fortune (5 stars):

Tiger

Sheep

Career (5 stars):

Tiger

Dragon

Snake

Sheep

Dog

Love & Relationships (5 stars):

Tiger

Sheep

Rooster

Wealth & Finances (5 stars):

Tiger

Sheep

Monkey

Dog

Health & Well-Being (5 stars):

Dragon

Snake

Sheep

Strong, stable and promising

These signs may not top every chart, but they enjoy solid prospects and consistent progress throughout the year.

Fortune (4 stars):

Dragon

Snake

Monkey

Rooster

Dog

Career (4 stars):

Rat

Rabbit

Monkey

Rooster

Love & Relationships (4 stars):

Dragon

Snake

Monkey

Dog

Wealth & Finances (4 stars):

Rabbit

Dragon

Snake

Rooster

Pig

Health &

Well-Being (4 stars):

Tiger

Monkey

Rooster

Dog

Pig

Balance and caution

Moderate ratings suggest a need for patience and mindful decision-making.

Fortune (3 stars):

Rat

Rabbit

Pig

Career (3 stars):

Ox

Horse

Pig

Love & Relationships (3 stars):

Rat

Ox

Rabbit

Horse

Pig

Wealth & Finances (3 stars):

Rat

Ox

Horse

Health & Well-Being (3 stars):

Rat

Ox

Rabbit

These signs may not see dramatic shifts, but stability can still be a quiet strength in 2026.

Proceed with care

While no sign faces outright bad luck, some are advised to slow down and conserve energy this year.

Fortune (2 stars):

Ox

Horse

Career (2 stars):

-

Love & Relationships (2 stars):

-

Love & Relationships (2 stars):

-

Health & Well-Being (2 stars):

Horse

As the Year of the Horse begins, the zodiac’s message is that luck may favor some more than others, but intention and resilience still matter. Whatever 2026 brings, five-star fortune or a quieter season of reflection, every sign has room to move forward.

