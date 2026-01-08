Who's winning (and who needs extra luck) in 2026, according to the Chinese Zodiac

A few days into 2026, many are still trying to figure out what kind of year this will be. Is it a slow, soggy start brought on by rainy weather or the calm before momentum kicks in?

As the Chinese zodiac transitions from the Year of the Snake to the Year of the Horse on Feb. 17, astrological forecasts offer a glimpse into which signs are set to thrive and which may need to tread more carefully.

Based on ratings from experts cited by Travel China Guide, here’s how the 12 zodiac signs stack up in fortune, career, love, wealth and health — from the luckiest to those facing a more challenging year.