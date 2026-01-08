Who's winning (and who needs extra luck) in 2026, according to the Chinese Zodiac

A few days into 2026, many are still trying to figure out what kind of year this will be. Is it a slow, soggy start brought on by rainy weather or the calm before momentum kicks in?
As the Chinese zodiac transitions from the Year of the Snake to the Year of the Horse on Feb. 17, astrological forecasts offer a glimpse into which signs are set to thrive and which may need to tread more carefully.
Based on ratings from experts cited by Travel China Guide, here’s how the 12 zodiac signs stack up in fortune, career, love, wealth and health — from the luckiest to those facing a more challenging year.
Luckiest signs of 2026
These signs are poised for an exceptional year, with high ratings across multiple areas of life.
Fortune (5 stars):
Tiger
Sheep
Career (5 stars):
Tiger
Dragon
Snake
Sheep
Dog
Love & Relationships (5 stars):
Tiger
Sheep
Rooster
Wealth & Finances (5 stars):
Tiger
Sheep
Monkey
Dog
Health & Well-Being (5 stars):
Dragon
Snake
Sheep
Strong, stable and promising
These signs may not top every chart, but they enjoy solid prospects and consistent progress throughout the year.
Fortune (4 stars):
Dragon
Snake
Monkey
Rooster
Dog
Career (4 stars):
Rat
Rabbit
Monkey
Rooster
Love & Relationships (4 stars):
Dragon
Snake
Monkey
Dog
Wealth & Finances (4 stars):
Rabbit
Dragon
Snake
Rooster
Pig
Health &
Well-Being (4 stars):
Tiger
Monkey
Rooster
Dog
Pig
Balance and caution
Moderate ratings suggest a need for patience and mindful decision-making.
Fortune (3 stars):
Rat
Rabbit
Pig
Career (3 stars):
Ox
Horse
Pig
Love & Relationships (3 stars):
Rat
Ox
Rabbit
Horse
Pig
Wealth & Finances (3 stars):
Rat
Ox
Horse
Health & Well-Being (3 stars):
Rat
Ox
Rabbit
These signs may not see dramatic shifts, but stability can still be a quiet strength in 2026.
Proceed with care
While no sign faces outright bad luck, some are advised to slow down and conserve energy this year.
Fortune (2 stars):
Ox
Horse
Career (2 stars):
-
Love & Relationships (2 stars):
-
Love & Relationships (2 stars):
-
Health & Well-Being (2 stars):
Horse
As the Year of the Horse begins, the zodiac’s message is that luck may favor some more than others, but intention and resilience still matter. Whatever 2026 brings, five-star fortune or a quieter season of reflection, every sign has room to move forward.