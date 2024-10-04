Why candidates for the 2025 elections are not official yet

IF YOU have been seeing political aspirants promoting themselves for the 2025 midterm elections, here's an important clarification: they are not officially candidates -- yet.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Mandaue Election Officer, lawyer Annafleur Gujilde, those who have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) are not considered official candidates until the campaign period begins on March 28, 2025.

This means that any self-promotion or discussions about platforms right now do not count as official campaigning under Comelec regulations.

When do campaign rules apply?

Campaign rules only come into play once the official campaign period starts. Before that, Comelec has no jurisdiction over any promotional activities these aspirants may engage in.

Gujilde explained that what they do now is more about exercising freedom of expression rather than formal campaigning.

However, it is up to the public to decide whether early promotional efforts raise any concerns about propriety.

Grounds for disqualification

While they are free to discuss their platforms for now, candidates must still meet certain legal requirements to avoid disqualification later. This includes:

Misrepresentation of age, residency, or citizenship

Falsification of qualifications (such as educational background)

Violations of election laws

If any of these issues are brought to light and proven, an aspirant could face disqualification.

What about nuisance candidates?

A common concern during elections is the presence of "nuisance candidates" -- those who file for office to disrupt the process or confuse voters, especially when they share names with legitimate candidates.

Gujilde pointed out that such cases must be challenged through a petition at the Comelec office in Manila, though she admitted that it is not clear how long it takes for these issues to be resolved.

Early filing: Why it matters

The early submission of COCs is crucial for the automated local and national elections since candidate names need to be printed on the ballots ahead of time. This differs from the manual voting process used in Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, where voters write in names.

In summary, while it may seem like the campaign season is already heating up, official election campaigning will not begin until next year. Until then, what you're seeing from political hopefuls is more about testing the waters and gauging public opinion. (SunStar Cebu)