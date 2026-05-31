Why can’t Kathryn go public yet?

appeared to confirm the relationship during her guesting on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.” ACCORDING to an insider, actress Kathryn Bernardo has allegedly been advised not to publicly confirm her relationship with Mark Alcala just yet. The reason? It is said that producers are concerned that the revelation could affect the upcoming television series “Someone, Someday,” which stars Bernardo alongside James Reid and is set to premiere on ABS-CBN and Netflix. However, social media users believe the relationship between Bernardo and Alcala is already an open secret. The two have been rumored to be dating since 2024. In fact, Alcala’s former partner, Ashley Ortega, “Wow, Mark is so lucky. He ended up with Kathryn Bernardo. So I am happy for both of them,” Ashley said. / TRC