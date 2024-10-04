Why Cebu and Mandaue mayors were dismissed from public service?

TWO prominent city mayors, Cebu City's Michael Rama and Mandaue City's Jonas Cortes, have been dismissed from public service following serious misconduct findings by the Office of the Ombudsman. Both dismissals came shortly after Rama filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection, and a day before Cortes submitted his COC also for reelection.

Rama’s case: Nepotism and Misconduct

The Ombudsman found Rama guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct for appointing two of his brothers-in-law as Cebu City Hall employees. The 17-page decision ordered his dismissal from service, including the cancellation of his civil service eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and disqualification from holding any government position in the future.

The allegations: Rama hired his wife’s brothers, Elmer and Gomer Mandanat, as city hall employees without following proper protocols.

Rama’s defense: He claimed ignorance of their family ties and asserted that he was misled by the Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) into signing their appointments. However, the Ombudsman rejected his defense, emphasizing that the documents clearly indicated their names and positions.

Rama’s legal counsel plans to file a motion for reconsideration, while Rama himself has declined to comment, stating he has not yet seen the official Ombudsman order.

Cortes’ case: Illegal batching plant operation

Cortes was dismissed for allowing a cement batching plant to operate without the necessary business and environmental permits.

The Ombudsman ruled that Cortes committed grave misconduct by failing to act on complaints from residents about the plant's environmental and health impacts.

The allegations: Suprea Phils. Development Corp. operated from 2020 to 2022 without securing the required permits. Despite residents' complaints, Cortes did not issue a cease-and-desist order promptly.

The decision: The Ombudsman noted that Cortes had been previously found guilty of misconduct in a separate case. His recurring offenses warranted the maximum penalty of dismissal, along with the forfeiture of his retirement benefits and permanent disqualification from public office.

Cortes, however, remains defiant, challenging the ruling and hinting that his political opponents had a hand in the case. He vowed to fight the decision through all legal means.

Keep an eye on these cases as they unfold, especially with the upcoming 2025 midterm elections. (SunStar Cebu)