Why Cebu City is cracking down on dangerous driving at Transcentral Highway

CEBU City officials are stepping up efforts to make the Transcentral Highway (TCH) safer after another deadly accident. On October 13, 2024, a motorcycle rider tragically lost his life in a collision with a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). The accident took place at a known trouble spot: Red Cliff, an area infamous for risky driving and dangerous stunts.

Following the incident, the Cebu City traffic board held an urgent meeting to find solutions. Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, regional chief of the Highway Patrol Unit 7 (HPU 7), presented a clear plan to Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the Traffic Management Committee. He proposed an ordinance that would ban parking and stopping at Red Cliff to stop motorists from pulling over, especially for dangerous photo ops or stunts like "motor banking."

What’s behind the plan?

The aim of this ordinance is simple: stop drivers from making risky stops and discourage dangerous driving behavior in this area.

Parilla pointed out that some motorists tend to pull over or speed up for photos, leading to reckless driving. By creating no parking and no stopping zones, the city hopes to minimize distractions and accidents.

Parilla also requested that Cebu City Transportation Office and HPU 7 personnel be given authority to enforce the rules and catch traffic violators.

Why Red Cliff?

Red Cliff has become a hotspot for both bikers and thrill-seekers. It’s not just a traffic hazard but also a hangout for people drinking alcohol by the roadside, further endangering those passing through.

“No vehicles will be allowed to stop there, and no one will be allowed to loiter,” Parilla said.

Preventing future accidents

Another key part of Parilla’s safety plan is working with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to install rumble strips and white solid lines. These road safety features aim to slow down drivers and stop bikers from performing high-speed turns, or "motor banking," which is common in the area.

A viral video from the same day as the fatal crash shows a biker overshooting a curve at Red Cliff -- exactly the kind of dangerous maneuver these road features are designed to prevent.

Noise complaints and more

It’s not just accidents causing concern on TCH. Some residents have reported losing sleep due to the loud noises from motorcycles with illegal modified mufflers racing up and down the highway at night.

In response, authorities are ramping up enforcement and will catch anyone using these illegal mufflers.

In some cases, frustrated locals have even thrown objects at passing motorcyclists to get them to slow down or stop making so much noise. (SunStar Cebu)