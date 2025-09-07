Why Cebu City’s 2023 ordinance for animal welfare face opposition

THE Cebu City Government has begun enforcing a new ordinance aimed at controlling the stray animal population and combating rabies, but the measure has been met with opposition.

While officials say the ordinance promotes responsible pet ownership and public health, a coalition of animal welfare groups and pet owners has formally petitioned against it, labeling its fees and mandatory procedures as “anti-poor” and “unconstitutional.”

The issue

Starting Sept. 1, 2025, Cebu City began penalizing owners with unregistered or unvaccinated pets under its new Animal Welfare Ordinance. The City says the policy aims to reduce stray animals and rabies cases.

But the League of Animal Welfare Organizations of the Philippines, in its petition addressed to Mayor Nestor Archival, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Dr. Alice Utlang of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), said the ordinance is unfair, particularly for low-income families.

The group argues the ordinance imposes fees and requirements not mandated by national law, creating a system that could force many to give up their pets.

Ordinance’s purpose

Utlang said the ordinance, passed in 2023, is designed to: