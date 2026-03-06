Why Cebu City's strict trash segregation rules are on hold

CEBU City wants to crack down on unsegregated trash with stricter fines, but the new rules are hitting a major roadblock. With no clear office in charge and an ongoing garbage crisis following a deadly landfill collapse, local leaders say it is simply too difficult to enforce the policy right now.

Who leads the cleanup?

During a March 3, 2026 public hearing, the City Council debated who should actually enforce the long-delayed "no segregation, no collection" policy. This rule requires all homes and businesses to separate their waste before garbage trucks arrive.

John Paul Gelasque, head of the Department of Public Services (DPS), explained that his team handles garbage collection. However, he believes the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) should lead the enforcement because they have a team that can run education campaigns down to the local sitio level.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña questioned whether Ccenro actually has the manpower to educate the entire city and implement these strict rules. Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. added that while teamwork is needed, the City must clearly name a lead office to oversee the project and sustain information campaigns in the barangays.

Defending Ccenro, Councilor Dave Tumulak noted that the office has already deputized barangay environmental officers to help spread awareness within their communities.

Steeper fines proposed

Tumulak authored the proposed changes to update City Ordinance 2031, which aligns the city's waste management with Republic Act 11898, or the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022, mandates large enterprises in the Philippines to adopt EPR programs for plastic packaging waste. It amends RA 9003, requiring companies to reduce, recover, and recycle plastic waste, aiming for an 80 percent recovery rate by 2028. If passed, the new rules would hit rule-breakers with much heavier penalties than the old 2004 law, which only charged a P500 fee and required one to 15 days of community service.

Under the new proposal, a first offense carries a minimum fine of P1,000, jumping to P2,000 for a second offense. A third offense results in a P3,000 fine and a warning. For succeeding violations, offenders could be fined up to P5,000, sent to prison for up to six months, or both, depending on the court.

Violators can avoid court by voluntarily paying a P1,000 fine to the city treasurer or doing four hours of community service supervised by Ccenro. If a court complaint is filed but no final judgment is reached, the violator can settle the case with a P2,000 payment.

To encourage local enforcement, 30 percent of collected compromise fees would go straight to the barangay that caught the violator. For businesses that break the rules, top officials like the president, manager, or chair will be held legally responsible.

Garbage disposal crisis

Even with clear rules, the City faces a massive physical problem: where to put the trash. The city’s garbage situation drastically worsened following a tragic Jan. 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill that killed 36 people.

Following the tragedy, the environmental department ordered the Binaliw facility closed indefinitely. Now, Cebu City must haul 600-1,000 tons of garbage every day to a transfer station at the South Road Properties, and then out to a private landfill in Aloguinsan, located about 60 kilometers away.

This massive detour has caused the City's garbage disposal costs to triple. Tipping fees jumped from around P1,100 per ton at the old Binaliw landfill to about P3,906 per ton at the Aloguinsan facility.

Because of this unstable disposal system, city councilors raised concerns that strictly enforcing segregation rules right now would just cause garbage to pile up in local neighborhoods.

What's ahead

Because of these heavy challenges, Mayor Nestor Archival announced that the strict "no segregation, no collection" policy and its new penalties will not be enforced this March. The mayor agreed, noting that forcing the issue is too difficult without a permanent landfill capable of receiving the city's waste. While the local government works to solve this crisis, councilors are urging all residents to start separating their garbage at home now so they are fully prepared when the strict rules finally take effect. / EHP