Why Cebu is the ultimate test for The Sessionistas on April 18

FOR the iconic Original Pinoy Music (OPM) collective The Sessionistas, performing in the Queen City of the South is the ultimate test of performance artistry.

On April 18, 2026, the group will bring their "Love, Sessionistas" show to the local stage, promising a night where national hits become a passionate storytelling about love, heartbreak and resilience.

Known for their mastery of their craft, the group — composed of Ice Seguerra, Nyoy Volante, Juris Fernandez, Sitti, Kean Cipriano, Princess Velasco and Duncan Ramos — is ready to prove why their "jamming-style" magic has endured for nearly two decades.

While many artists find the Cebuano crowd intimidating, The Sessionistas are embracing the challenge. Princess Velasco and Ice Seguerra both noted that local audiences have a notoriously "sophisticated" and discerning taste in music.

"Cebuanos are harder to please than Manileños," Seguerra admitted during a talk with SunStar Cebu on Saturday, March 14, during the music web show "Press Play."

"I love how it shows the real appreciation of Cebuanos for music. It feels good as an artist when people with that kind of taste love your music."

Nyoy Volante echoed this sentiment, recalling the "high musicality" of the local crowd. For him, a Cebuano audience doesn't just listen; they look for the passion and precision in every note.

'Vispop' twist

The biggest treat for local fans? The group is going local. In a special tribute to their hosts — and a nod to members Juris Fernandez and Duncan Ramos, who are of Bisaya heritage — the collective teased a setlist featuring Vispop songs.

The biggest treat for local fans is a specially curated setlist that pays homage to the Cebu province. In a tribute to their hosts — and a nod to members Juris Fernandez and Duncan Ramos, who are of Bisaya heritage — the collective teased that they will be performing Vispop songs.

This local touch extends to the group's signature "Dear Sessionistas" segment, where they perform songs based on selected letters submitted by fans.

"We would choose letters from fans, and each story is for a different song," Princess explained. "And for Cebu, it’s going to be in Bisaya."

The collective was conceived in 2009 by ASAP creative director Dido Camara, the group was designed to blend diverse genres from Bossa Nova and R&B to Acoustic and Soul — into intimate, collaborative numbers. After years of focusing on individual careers, the group is finally back together.

After years of focusing on solo projects, the reunion feels like a "breath of fresh air" and a "field trip" among best friends which Seguerra recounted.

"It's true that there’s no competition. These are my constant people that I can depend on in this industry," added Juris.

As they prepare to take the stage this April, it’s clear this is more than a concert; it’s a celebration of the music that defined a generation and built a culture of OPM where songs and performances are full of heart.

Whether you're there for the nostalgia, the soul-stirring storytelling, or the pride of hearing local hits, the Queen City is in for an evening where music and hearts truly align. (BKA)