Why Cebu still struggles with floods despite government interventions

CEBU City continues to experience severe flooding despite government interventions. The most recent flooding, on Aug. 15 and 18, 2025, paralyzed parts of the city and Metro Cebu. Some roads and homes were submerged, traffic stopped, class suspensions, and at least one life was lost in Mandaue City in less than a week.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the council’s committee on disaster response, admitted in an interview with Beyond the Headlines, SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, that Cebu is still unprepared for the next flood-related crisis.

He said climate change, rapid development and outdated infrastructure make the problem worse. The councilor also warned that another moderate to heavy rain shower with lightning and strong winds is expected over Cebu City and adjacent towns and cities on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Reasons Tumulak explained why flooding keeps happening in the city:

Outdated infrastructure.

Drainage systems built decades ago can no longer handle today’s heavier rainfall. Cebu City officials are pushing for new drainage projects, especially in low-lying barangays.

Rapid urbanization. Paved roads and concrete buildings have reduced natural water absorption. Upland development has also destroyed natural catchment areas.

Blocked waterways. Garbage disposal in rivers and creeks clogs canals. Silt has built up in rivers such as the Lahug River, reducing their ability to hold water.

Uncoordinated development. Construction of dams and private developments sometimes proceed without City approval, worsening downstream flooding.

Private property conflicts. Some property owners refuse to allow canals or drainage to be built through their land. The City is considering o ering tax rebates to encourage cooperation.

Bureaucratic delays. Procurement and bidding processes take time, delaying flood-control projects. To solve these issues, Tumulak revealed what the City is doing:

Coordination with Department of Public Works and Highways. Cebu City and the DPWH are meeting to align flood-control projects.

Dredging and desilting. The City is renting heavy equipment from private contractors to clean rivers and creeks. Tumulak admits this is only a temporary fix.

Penalties and monitoring. The City plans to increase penalties for improper waste disposal and use closed-circuit television cameras to catch violators.

Infrastructure plans. Mayor Nestor Archival has pushed for new drainage systems and underground cabling to avoid blackouts during typhoons.

Early warning systems. Cebu is considering a ood alert system similar to what Mandaue City is pushing to adopt.

In an earlier report, the Mandaue City Government has already approved the establishment of 16 Early Warning Systems (EWS), strategically placed across flood-prone areas, to provide timely and localized alerts. In line with this, the Mandaue City Council passed a resolution requesting the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to integrate Mandaue’s EWS into its Emergency Cell Broadcast System.

Regarding the suspension of classes and work, Tumulak explained the process is not automatic. The city must consider reports from the weather bureau and information from barangays.

He apologized for any delays, stating that the priority is public safety. In collaboration with the barangays, the city will provide weather reports and recommendations directly to the barangay to take action on impending heavy rain and calamities.

Bigger picture

Tumulak stressed that the local government cannot solve the flooding problem alone. He called for cooperation among barangays, developers, and residents. “Flood control is a shared responsibility,” he said.

What it means for residents

Until long-term solutions are built, residents should expect more flooding during heavy rains. Safety preparations remain crucial. These include monitoring weather alerts, avoiding flood-prone areas and securing emergency supplies, Tumulak said. / EHP