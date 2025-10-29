Why Cesafi schools are reopening in phases after the M6.9 quake

STRUCTURAL engineers from each member school of the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), working with the Office of the Building Official, inspected and certified all school buildings as safe for occupancy after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo City on Sept. 30, 2025. The quake and its aftershocks rippled through the province and prompted widespread safety checks.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 28, Cesafi school heads, led by University of Cebu (UC) owner Augusto Go in his role as Cesafi president, agreed to implement a staggered reopening schedule between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

The phased approach allows each institution time to complete repairs and finalize safety preparations before students return to campus. Cesafi said cracks discovered in several facilities were only superficial and posed no structural threat. Minor repairs continue where needed to ensure classrooms are ready for in-person instruction.

Why does this matter

The clearance came nearly a month after the earthquake. Most Cesafi-member schools had suspended in-person classes and shifted to asynchronous and online learning immediately after the earthquake, disrupting the academic calendar.

Cesafi has 16 member schools, most located in Cebu City and Mandaue City. These include Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R), University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, University of San Carlos (USC), University of the Visayas (UV), UC, Benedicto College, Cebu Eastern College and Southwestern University–Phinma.

Member schools outside Metro Cebu include Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges and Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College in Bogo City. Both have yet to announce reopening schedules.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation also has not confirmed its date for resumption. Meanwhile, Cebu Institute of Technology–University, Cebu Doctors’ University and Velez College reopened earlier in October after completing safety inspections.

The staggered reopening reflects varying timelines across institutions. Some Cesafi-member schools that have confirmed the dates for the resumption of their in-person classes are Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu and DBTC (Nov. 3).

USJ-R follows on Nov. 4 and UP Cebu resumes on Nov. 6. USC, UV and UC will all reopen on Nov. 10, completing the initial wave of resumptions.

What the schools have been doing

Beyond structural clearance, Cesafi schools have adopted measures to support students and staff affected by the earthquakes. Member schools implemented more lenient attendance and academic policies to provide flexibility for those coping with the disruption.

Through guidance counseling offices, schools have offered emotional intervention and debriefing sessions for students and faculty affected by the seismic events.

What do the students say

Reactions among students to the resumption of in-person classes are varied.

In an interview, an accountancy major from UC–Banilad welcomed the return to in-person classes, saying college students are responsible and capable of managing themselves during an earthquake. She added that uncertainty without classes was untenable and noted that aftershocks have ceased.

A female psychology major at USC supports the reopening but said that seeing visible damage could change her position.

Veejay Catadman, a third-year communication major at UP Cebu, viewed the gradual shift as reasonable, saying communication studies require hands-on fieldwork and production activities that demand in-person instruction. He said UP Cebu has already received confirmation that its buildings are safe for occupancy.

Not all students shared this optimism.

Kharylle Arapol, a fourth-year nursing student, opposed the resumption, saying she finds it difficult to concentrate when the fear of another earthquake lingers. She added that studying away from her family during uncertain times heightens her anxiety. / EHP, BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R INTERN